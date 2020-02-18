On last fight of contract, Jalin Turner says UFC Auckland is ‘do-or-die’ for UFC career

Jalin Turner knows the stakes are high for his UFC Auckland fight against short-notice opponent, Joshua Culibao.

Entering this fight, Turner is just 1-2 in the UFC with a debut loss to Vicente Luque at welterweight and most recently a decision loss to Matt Frevola. In his last fight, he admits he probably should have pulled out but with his kid being born just weeks after he needed the money and couldn’t risk being on the sidelines with no payday insight.

“I went into that fight with an injury, I only didn’t pull out because I was expecting my second child. If the circumstances were different I wouldn’t have fought,” Turner said to BJPENN.com. “I feel like I can beat him but my knee played a big factor in that fight. It was a lesson I needed to learn. Dust under the rug so I’m looking to get back into the win column.”

In this fight, Turner admits he doesn’t know much about Culiabo but is confident in his skill set to keep this fight standing.

“I know he is Jamie Mullarkey’s teammate. He’s durable, coming up from featherweight, top featherweight out there. He’s an all-around fighter, decent on the ground,” he said. “That is why I don’t focus on my opponent’s holes as anything can happen in a fight. Everyone will try and take me down as people don’t want to stand with me. It is a similar fight. He is going to bring it and I’m excited to see it play out.”

Turner also plans on looking for a knockout as he always does.

“Of course every time I fight I come to fight. I’m always trying to push the pace and bring the action,” Turner said. “They always say you are only good as your last fight which sucks because I was physically and mentally off.”

Although he is confident he will get his hand raised, there is added pressure given this is his final fight on his contract. Jalin Turner knows if he loses he will not be brought back to the UFC so it is do-or-die for his career.

“Yes, sir. This is make or break right here. This is do-or-die. There are people who have left and came back but I don’t want to go that route. I just want to win,” he concluded. “Just win, keep my contract. I’ve been training since I got done with my physical therapy. I have a lot to show the world and once I get the win I’m onto the next.”

Do you think Jalin Turner will beat Joshua Culibao at UFC Auckland?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.