Drew Dober issues statement following brutal UFC Mexico City KO loss to Manuel Torres

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Drew Dober has spoken out after being viciously stopped by Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City.

Drew Dober

Dober was hoping to avoid the first three-fight skid of his pro MMA career going into Saturday’s fight card. He was unable to do so, suffering a first round-TKO loss. Dober grabbed his opponent’s leg in hopes of a takedown, but he ate a barrage of nasty punches before referee Mike Beltran finally stepped in.

Some were concerned about Dober’s health after the fight, but it appears he’s in good spirits.

Drew Dober on UFC Mexico City Loss

Drew Dober hopped on his X account to issue a statement after the tough loss against Manuel Torres.

“Well, that sucked. A beautifully timed one two by Manuel Torres. There’s not much to go off of other than, unfortunately, stepping in front of the rear hand of a long power puncher.

“As much as I love Mexico City, it’s given me two of my most embarrassing losses of my career, haha. But the food and people are still the best. I’m happy and healthy and excited to be a stay at home dad for a while.”

The last time Dober competed in Mexico City prior to this past Saturday was back in June 2015. He was submitted by Efrain Escudero in just 54 seconds. It’s been a rough stretch for the Omaha native, as he hasn’t won a bout inside the Octagon since Oct. 2023. That win was against Ricky Glenn, who isn’t on the UFC roster anymore.

Back in 2022, Dober looked better than ever. He was on a three-fight winning streak, defeating King Green, Rafael Alves, and Terrance McKinney. His momentum was derailed after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Matt Frevola in May 2023. Frevola has since dropped two fights in a row via knockout.

Drew Dober UFC

