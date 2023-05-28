Conor McGregor says there’s no UFC beef following BKFC 41 appearance: “I’m sure they had no problem”

Conor McGregor On UFC Relationship Following BKFC Appearance

Most assumed the UFC would take issue with McGregor appearing on another promotion’s show, but UFC President Dana White didn’t seem to mind. Speaking to Ariel Helwani for Matchroom Boxing, Conor McGregor said he wasn’t told by anyone in the UFC that what he did was an issue (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t know [if the UFC was mad],” McGregor said. “No one said anything. The UFC is where it’s at, no matter what. There isn’t nothing above the UFC, and there isn’t nothing that ever will be, and that’s the truth. So I’m sure they had no problem.”

When asked if he would compete in bare knuckle boxing if contracts weren’t an issue, “Mystic Mac” had the following to say: