Conor McGregor says there’s no UFC beef following BKFC 41 appearance: “I’m sure they had no problem”
UFC mega star Conor McGregor says there are no issues between himself and the UFC after he appeared on a BKFC show.
McGregor was in attendance for BKFC 41 back in April. The event was held inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. The “Notorious” one was in the crowd chugging his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey before getting into the ring for a fun staredown with Mike Perry.
RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO CONOR MCGREGOR SQUARING OFF WITH MIKE PERRY AT BKFC 41: “I ALSO SAW HIM POUNDING A BOTTLE OF PROPER TWELVE”
Conor McGregor On UFC Relationship Following BKFC Appearance
Most assumed the UFC would take issue with McGregor appearing on another promotion’s show, but UFC President Dana White didn’t seem to mind. Speaking to Ariel Helwani for Matchroom Boxing, Conor McGregor said he wasn’t told by anyone in the UFC that what he did was an issue (h/t MMAFighting.com).
“I don’t know [if the UFC was mad],” McGregor said. “No one said anything. The UFC is where it’s at, no matter what. There isn’t nothing above the UFC, and there isn’t nothing that ever will be, and that’s the truth. So I’m sure they had no problem.”
When asked if he would compete in bare knuckle boxing if contracts weren’t an issue, “Mystic Mac” had the following to say:
“I would do it,” McGregor said. “Yes I would do it, and I’d be happy to do it. It’s hard to get a boring fight in it, and it’s actually almost impossible for a boring fight to happen in it, and I’ll tell you why – no other discipline or sport can say that there’s a zero percent chance of having a boring fight.
McGregor went on to say that both MMA and boxing can be a “snoozefest.” He claims the chances of there being a boring fight in bare knuckle boxing are slim to none.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor