UFC 317 lightweight title win for Ilia Topuria could benefit Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett has been feuding with Ilia Topuria for years, but he admits that if “El Matador” wins the UFC lightweight gold, it would benefit his career.
Topuria will get a crack at the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on June 28. He’ll share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas. Islam Makhachev will vacate the 155-pound gold as soon as the bout begins, as he’ll be challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at some point.
Pimblett has been quickly surging in the lightweight division, and he thinks a UFC title shot could be closer if Topuria handles business.
Topuria vs. Pimblett Closer Than You Think?
During a sitdown interview with TNT Sports, Paddy Pimblett discussed what his next fight could be. While a showdown with someone like Justin Gaethje is intriguing, “The Baddy” sees how he stands to benefit from Ilia Topuria defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.
“Yeah, that’d be nice,” Pimblett said. “It would, but I was thinking about it the other day, it’s probably better for me if Ilia wins the belt though because he’ll probably call me out. Then, I could just fight him. Maybe I won’t even have to fight Gaethje. I could just end up fighting Topuria, but I don’t know who I would want to win. I’m a fan of Charles, so I think I want Charles to win but it’s probably better for my career if Ilia wins because I’ll more than likely be his first title defense.”
It would certainly be a lucrative title fight if the stars align. Topuria and Pimblett have traded barbs over the years. “The Baddy” even threw a hand sanitizer bottle at “El Matador” during a heated exchange in a hotel back in 2022.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC