UFC 317 lightweight title win for Ilia Topuria could benefit Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett has been feuding with Ilia Topuria for years, but he admits that if “El Matador” wins the UFC lightweight gold, it would benefit his career.

Topuria will get a crack at the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on June 28. He’ll share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas. Islam Makhachev will vacate the 155-pound gold as soon as the bout begins, as he’ll be challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at some point.

Pimblett has been quickly surging in the lightweight division, and he thinks a UFC title shot could be closer if Topuria handles business.

