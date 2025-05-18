Ilia Topuria plans to make Islam Makhachev wait for lightweight title fight if welterweight move doesn’t work out

Ilia Topuria has no plans on giving Islam Makhachev a bout right away if things don’t pan out for the soon-to-be former UFC lightweight champion at 170 pounds. Makhachev will be vacating the UFC Lightweight Championship the moment Topuria’s fight with Charles Oliveira begins. Topuria and Oliveira will be fighting for the vacant 155-pound title at UFC 317 on June 28. Makhachev is moving on to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Topuria had been hoping to face Makhachev for the UFC lightweight gold, and he has a message for the top pound-for-pound fighter if he can’t defeat Maddalena. RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA CALLS ISLAM MAKHACHEV A ‘COWARD’ FOR AVOIDING UFC LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Topuria vs. Makhachev at Lightweight? Not So Fast

If Jack Della Maddalena proves to be too much for Islam Makhachev to handle, many would expect the bruiser from Dagestan to get a chance to regain the lightweight gold. If Ilia Topuria happens to be the 155-pound ruler at that point, “El Matador” believes Makhachev would have to earn a title shot (quotes transcribed by MMAFighting).

“You know from the beginning, he wanted to give the impression that he had some sort of decision [to make],” Topuria said during a press conference to promote his upcoming fight. “He also said about a week ago ‘My move up to welterweight isn’t going to matter because I’m not planning on vacating my title.’ You remember that right? And I had said before that, I didn’t move up to lightweight to ask anyone for anything and that I was the one in charge.

“So who got their way, who did what they said? As always, him or me? So after this fight when I have the belt, he can get in line, which is a long one and someone’s eyes will be shining.”

If that situation arises in the future, then it would be some tit for tat being played on Topuria’s part. After all, Makhachev and his team insisted that Topuria should have a No. 1 contender bout for him to receive a lightweight title shot, given he’s only proven himself at featherweight. We’ll see what ultimately transpires following Topuria vs. Oliveira and Maddalena vs. Makhachev.