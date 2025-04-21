Fabian Edwards praises brother Leon Edwards for his corner work after PFL win

PFL star Fabian Edwards has spoken about how much of a boost it is to have Leon Edwards, his brother, in his corner.

As we know, Leon Edwards is a former UFC world champion and one of the best welterweights of his generation. While he may no longer hold the gold, what he’s been able to accomplish in his career has still been nothing short of remarkable. Of course, it isn’t just him that’s carrying his family’s MMA legacy forward. His brother, Fabian, also has a successful career in his own right, and was able to pick up a big win over Impa Kasanganay in his most recent outing over the weekend.

Leon was there every step of the way to help Fabian through the process, and he even climbed on the cage to celebrate with him in the immediate aftermath. The Edwards brothers have been through a lot together but in the midst of it all, they still have an exceptionally strong relationship, and they clearly help one another a lot when it comes to improving their games.

Following on from his aforementioned win, Fabian Edwards had some kind words to say about Leon when asked about their relationship.