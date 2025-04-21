Fabian Edwards praises brother Leon Edwards for his corner work after PFL win

By Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

PFL star Fabian Edwards has spoken about how much of a boost it is to have Leon Edwards, his brother, in his corner.

Leon Edwards

As we know, Leon Edwards is a former UFC world champion and one of the best welterweights of his generation. While he may no longer hold the gold, what he’s been able to accomplish in his career has still been nothing short of remarkable. Of course, it isn’t just him that’s carrying his family’s MMA legacy forward. His brother, Fabian, also has a successful career in his own right, and was able to pick up a big win over Impa Kasanganay in his most recent outing over the weekend.

RELATED: VIDEO | Fabian Edwards talks Bellator London fight, Leon Edwards, and more

Leon was there every step of the way to help Fabian through the process, and he even climbed on the cage to celebrate with him in the immediate aftermath. The Edwards brothers have been through a lot together but in the midst of it all, they still have an exceptionally strong relationship, and they clearly help one another a lot when it comes to improving their games.

Following on from his aforementioned win, Fabian Edwards had some kind words to say about Leon when asked about their relationship.

Fabian Edwards praises his brother

“It’s a massive part to have someone with the IQ and experience of my brother in my corner, you can’t buy that s***. So yeah, it’s second to none.”

You may not be their biggest fans, but you simply can’t deny what they’ve been able to do at the elite level.

What do you believe should be next for Leon Edwards in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Will he ever compete for a world title again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Fabian Edwards Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Julianna Pena's trash talk ahead of UFC 316

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases 'news coming' as fight fans await Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Could Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones finally fight for the UFC heavyweight title soon? Well, according to some recent comments from Aspinall, it’s possible.

Quinton Jackson, Rampge, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | UFC legend Quinton Jackson threatens bar patron in heated confrontation

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

UFC legend Quinton Jackson nearly got into it with a fellow bar patron over the weekend.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan explains why it's now or never for Conor McGregor's UFC return

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor is running out of time to return to the UFC.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor claims Ireland 'not a democratic country' if his presidential run is blocked

BJ Penn Staff - April 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is still eyeing the presidency in Ireland.

Belal Muhammad

‘Underdog’ UFC champ Belal Muhammad laments new fans: ‘Get away from me’

BJ Penn Staff - April 18, 2025
Alex Pereira, Joe Rogan, UFC, Francis Ngannou, MMA, Joe ROgan Experience
Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan only sees one fighter who can rival Alex Pereira's punching power

BJ Penn Staff - April 18, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is very, very high on Alex Pereira.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Islam Makhachev's coach makes stunning comments about Paddy Pimblett's UFC rise

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has some favorable comments for emerging contender Paddy Pimblett.

UFC Octagon Fight Night
UFC

Popular UFC fighter defends referee following controversial stoppage victory

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 18, 2025

Dan Ige has come to the defense of a referee under scrutiny for a recent UFC fight stoppage.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico delivers stern message to UFC featherweight division following signing

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 18, 2025

Aaron Pico has sent a clear message to the UFC featherweight division.