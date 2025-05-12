Paddy Pimblett reacts to Islam Makhachev possibly fighting for UFC welterweight title

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has reacted to Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC welterweight title win over Belal Muhammad.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC

The main event of UFC 315 had major implications for not just the welterweight division, but the 155-pound weight class as well. A successful title defense for Muhammad would’ve likely meant a showdown between UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Following Maddalena’s title win, however, the door is now open for Makhachev to attempt double-champ status.

Pimblett competes in the lightweight division, and he wonders how the UFC 315 headliner could potentially impact his future.

Pimblett Assess Maddalena vs. Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett shared his immediate reaction to Jack Della Maddalena’s victory over Belal Muhammad on his YouTube channel. He briefly discussed how a potential matchup between Maddalena and Islam Makhachev would play out.

“Della vs. Islam, he showed he’s got good takedown defense there, but Islam’s a different beast, isn’t he? So, we’ll have to see how his strength transitions up to welterweight,” Pimblett said.

In terms of how this impacts Pimblett’s immediate future at lightweight, “The Baddy” sounds intrigued by the possibilities.

“Let’s see what happens in my division now,” Pimblett said. “Who ends up fighting for the belt and who ends up getting the belt? Could have big implications for my career going forward.”

Footage has surfaced of Maddalena calling UFC CEO Dana White following his win over Muhammad. When the newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion asked White if he’s facing Makhachev next, the UFC boss responded by saying, “We’ll figure this thing out.”

Makhachev and Muhammad are teammates, so a win for “Remember the Name” would’ve delayed the 155-pound champion’s quest for welterweight gold. Now that the door is open for Makhachev to attempt his goal, it leaves many to wonder if we’re in for a title vacancy or an interim championship at lightweight.

Islam Makhachev Paddy Pimblett UFC

