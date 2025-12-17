Yod-IQ gets rematch against Alexey Balyko at ONE Friday Fights 137

Elbrus Osmanov’s injury opened a door for Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri. The Thai striker will now get his chance at redemption.

Osmanov withdrew from his scheduled bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 137 on Friday, December 19, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Yod-IQ moves up to featherweight to face Alexey Balyko, the only man to beat him in the weekly series.

Their first meeting went down at ONE Friday Fights 33 back in September 2023. Balyko caught Yod-IQ with a thunderous left hook in the second round that sent him crashing to the canvas.

The Russian cruised to a unanimous decision victory. It looked like a career-altering setback for the Thai phenom at the time.

But Yod-IQ refused to let that moment define him. He returned two months later against Ilyas Musaev at ONE Friday Fights 44 and hasn’t stopped winning since.

The 23-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym product rattled off eight straight victories. His most recent performance against Alessio Malatesta showcased his evolution, systematically breaking down the Italian knockout artist over three rounds this past July.

Yod-IQ looks to erase his lone ONE Championship defeat

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri now carries a 10-1 record inside ONE Championship and an overall 125-36 slate. His winning streak positioned him as one of the promotion’s hottest fighters.

The rematch gives him a shot to erase the only loss on his ONE resume. A statement victory could push him closer to that coveted US$100,000 contract and a spot on the global roster.

Alexey Balyko needs this fight just as badly. The 32-year-old Tiger Muay Thai representative has dropped three straight after his victory over Yod-IQ sparked a strong run. He scored knockouts over Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin and Stefan Korodi before the wheels came off.

A second win over Yod-IQ would snap his losing streak and thrust him back into contract contention. Both fighters understand the stakes when they step into the ring Friday night.