Paddy Pimblett eyeing year-end return to erase “sh*t performance” against Jared Gordon

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is eyeing his return to the octagon.

‘The Baddy’ was seemingly on his way to becoming the promotion’s next massive star last year. Pimblett debuted in September 2021 and quickly racked up three stoppage victories in the UFC. Furthermore, he even got a brand deal with Barstool Sports. That all led up to the biggest test of the Brit’s career against Jared Gordon last December.

The pair were in the co-main event of UFC 282, with the spotlight firmly on the Scouser. However, in that lightweight showcase, it was Gordon who did much of the better work across 15 minutes. Instead, it was Pimblett who got the nod by unanimous decision, in a call that was highly controversial.

Following the victory, Paddy Pimblett announced his plans to get ankle surgery. The lightweight was expected to be out of the octagon until next year due to an injury he suffered at UFC 282. However, it appears that the timeline has been moved up a little bit.

In a video published to his YouTube channel, the lightweight discussed his return. There, Pimblett admitted that he was ready to return to action, as he wanted to redeem his poor performance against Jared Gordon last December.

“I can’t wait,” Paddy Pimblett stated in the YouTube video discussing his return. “I’m hoping to fight before the end of the year, to be honest. Kick some little fart’s head in. I was s*it in my last fight, it was a bad performance.”

He continued, “I’ve said it, you’re only as good as your last performance, and I looked like s*it. But when I come back, everyone will be sucking my arse again.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Paddy Pimblett’s return?