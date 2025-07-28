Shamil Gasanov vows revenge mission: “I’ll look for any method to beat him”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 27, 2025

Shamil Gasanov has carried the sting of defeat for over a year, and now the Dagestani destroyer finally has his chance at redemption. The featherweight contender’s burning desire for vengeance against Garry Tonon has fueled every training session since their first encounter ended in heartbreak.

Shamil Gasanov

The 29-year-old Gasanov faces Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Currently ranked third in the featherweight MMA division, Gasanov enters the co-main event riding a four-fight winning streak.

The bad blood traces back to ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, where Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Tonon crushed Gasanov’s undefeated streak with a second-round kneebar submission. That painful memory has haunted “The Cobra” ever since, transforming him into a man possessed with settling the score. Meanwhile, the loss marked the first blemish on his professional MMA record.

Subsequently, Gasanov has restructured his entire approach for this high-stakes encounter. The Peresvet Fight Team product refuses to repeat the defensive mistakes that cost him their initial meeting. His training camp has reflected this new philosophy, as he has doubled down on his grappling preparation.

However, Gasanov believes his opponent’s reputation may be overblown beyond grappling. He acknowledges the threat Tonon’s submission game poses and has made significant adjustments accordingly.

“After losing to Tonon the first time, I’ve always wanted to come back as soon as possible to get another fight with Garry,” he said.

“Despite losing, honestly, apart from his grappling, he didn’t show anything else in that fight,” he said.

Shamil Gasanov outlines his aggressive new strategy against Garry Tonon

This time around, Shamil Gasanov has abandoned any notions of playing it safe against the dangerous submission specialist. The psychological shift represents a complete philosophical overhaul from their first encounter. His increased emphasis on grappling training demonstrates his commitment to beating Garry Tonon at his own game.

Meanwhile, Gasanov has spent the past month splitting preparation between his home gym and elite Thai facilities. His focus has remained on developing tools to dominate in every phase of combat.

“I’m not going to defend myself. Instead, I will show that my attack is my best form of defense,” he said.

“I’ll look for any method to beat him and to win this fight. The dream would be to finish this fight in the first round, by submission or TKO,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Shamil Gasanov

Related

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85

George Jarvis fights for two generations: "Everything's for him now"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025
Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan fires shots at heavyweight MMA elite: "I'm beating everyone"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2025

Ben Tynan carries himself with the swagger of a champion who has never tasted defeat. The Canadian powerhouse believes his perfect record speaks volumes about where he stands among heavyweight fighters.

Yod-IQ
ONE Championship

Yod-IQ outlines urgent path to victory against Alessio Malatesta: "I need to win"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri knows that Friday night could change everything for him. The rising Muay Thai star has won seven straight at ONE Friday Fights, but what awaits could be a life-changing contract.

Kirill Grishenko
ONE Championship

Kirill Grishenko ready to shut down Ben Tynan: "It's a great opportunity"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2025

Kirill Grishenko has nothing but respect for Ben Tynan, but that won’t stop him from destroying his record. The former title challenger believes his experience will prove decisive in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw becomes new father days before pivotal fight: "Starting my own little family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025

Jeremy Pacatiw has discovered that fatherhood brings an entirely different kind of excitement than competition. The Filipino striker finds himself balancing athletic preparation and supporting his wife as they care for their newborn son.

Anna

Anna Jaroonsak builds new life away from Bangkok: "We want the gym to feel like a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2025
Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won confident ahead of heavyweight battle: "I don't see much difficulty"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Kang Ji Won enters his heavyweight battle against Ryugo Takeuchi with supreme confidence. The South Korean knockout artist has maintained a perfect finishing rate and aims to keep that streak alive.

Shamil Gasanov
Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov aims to become Dagestan's next ONE World Champion: "I always wanted to be the best"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Shamil Gasanov believes his village upbringing forged the mentality needed to capture MMA gold. The Russian is ready to prove a wrestler from remote Dagestan can achieve worldwide greatness.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Bampara Kouyate added to ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025

World Title opportunities don’t come around often in ONE Championship’s stacked divisions. Two elite strikers will battle for the next crack at featherweight gold in September.

Helena Creva
ONE Championship

Helena Crevar signs with ONE Championship after historic ADCC achievement

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025

ONE Championship continues building its submission grappling division with elite talent. The latest addition might be the most promising yet.