Shamil Gasanov vows revenge mission: “I’ll look for any method to beat him”

Shamil Gasanov has carried the sting of defeat for over a year, and now the Dagestani destroyer finally has his chance at redemption. The featherweight contender’s burning desire for vengeance against Garry Tonon has fueled every training session since their first encounter ended in heartbreak.

The 29-year-old Gasanov faces Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Currently ranked third in the featherweight MMA division, Gasanov enters the co-main event riding a four-fight winning streak.

The bad blood traces back to ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, where Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Tonon crushed Gasanov’s undefeated streak with a second-round kneebar submission. That painful memory has haunted “The Cobra” ever since, transforming him into a man possessed with settling the score. Meanwhile, the loss marked the first blemish on his professional MMA record.

Subsequently, Gasanov has restructured his entire approach for this high-stakes encounter. The Peresvet Fight Team product refuses to repeat the defensive mistakes that cost him their initial meeting. His training camp has reflected this new philosophy, as he has doubled down on his grappling preparation.

However, Gasanov believes his opponent’s reputation may be overblown beyond grappling. He acknowledges the threat Tonon’s submission game poses and has made significant adjustments accordingly.

“After losing to Tonon the first time, I’ve always wanted to come back as soon as possible to get another fight with Garry,” he said.

“Despite losing, honestly, apart from his grappling, he didn’t show anything else in that fight,” he said.