Yodlekpet aims for statement win at ONE Friday Fights 134: “Finish this year strongly”

Momentum shifts arrive in single moments. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya understands this truth better than most, stepping into Friday’s main event knowing one explosive performance transforms careers overnight.

The 30-year-old Thai striker faces Anar Mammadov in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 134 on Friday, November 22, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The four-time Muay Thai World Champion enters following a razor-close split-decision loss to Pompet PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 126 in September, making this opportunity crucial for his campaign.

Yodlekpet believes the defeat came down to seconds rather than skill. The final moments of the last round cost him the decision, but he refused to dwell on the setback. Instead, “The Destroyer” used it as fuel to sharpen his tools and rebuild momentum toward the life-changing $100,000 main-roster contract.

Standing across from him will be the 29-year-old Azerbaijani powerhouse who trains out of Team Mehdi Zatout. Mammadov’s ONE debut ended in a head-turning TKO, announcing his arrival with the kind of statement that creates instant buzz in the division.

“My preparation for both fights against Pompet wasn’t significantly different. I focused on trying to land my weapons more accurately. The moment that caused the loss was likely in the final seconds of the last round, where he performed better. After facing him twice, I believe his weakness is that he shows signs of tiring in the later rounds,” Yodlekpet said.

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya undergoes transformation at Silk Muay Thai

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya has undergone a noticeable transformation since joining Silk Muay Thai in May. He spent years relying on sheer toughness and firepower. Now he adds new dimensions to his game through movement, evasion, and improved timing.

The Thai veteran has scored eight victories in the weekly spectacle, including wins against Denis Puric and Donking Yotharakmuaythai. His reputation as a heavy hitter with ruthless pressure remains intact, but technical refinements have elevated his arsenal heading into this crucial matchup.

Mammadov presents unique challenges with his well-rounded skill set and physical advantages. The Azerbaijani star’s dangerous punches combine with his big, tall physique to create problems for anyone in the division, demanding Yodlekpet’s sharpest performance.

“I moved to Silk Muay Thai in May. Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of changes. I’m starting to use head movement and footwork to evade punches more effectively,” he said.

“I only saw Anar fight for two rounds in his debut. He’s a very well-rounded fighter with almost no visible weaknesses, and he has incredibly dangerous punches. Plus, he has a big, tall physique. I believe that even if there isn’t a knockout, fans will see an exciting and fierce battle throughout all three rounds. The fighter with the greater endurance and toughness will win.

“I am very confident that ‘The Destroyer’ will make a comeback. I still have the fire for competition and the same hunger for victory. I want to defeat Anar as an early birthday gift to myself and to finish this year strongly.”