Yodlekpet aims for statement win at ONE Friday Fights 134: “Finish this year strongly”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025
Yodlekpet Or Atchariya

Momentum shifts arrive in single moments. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya understands this truth better than most, stepping into Friday’s main event knowing one explosive performance transforms careers overnight.

The 30-year-old Thai striker faces Anar Mammadov in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 134 on Friday, November 22, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The four-time Muay Thai World Champion enters following a razor-close split-decision loss to Pompet PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 126 in September, making this opportunity crucial for his campaign.

Yodlekpet believes the defeat came down to seconds rather than skill. The final moments of the last round cost him the decision, but he refused to dwell on the setback. Instead, “The Destroyer” used it as fuel to sharpen his tools and rebuild momentum toward the life-changing $100,000 main-roster contract.

Standing across from him will be the 29-year-old Azerbaijani powerhouse who trains out of Team Mehdi Zatout. Mammadov’s ONE debut ended in a head-turning TKO, announcing his arrival with the kind of statement that creates instant buzz in the division.

“My preparation for both fights against Pompet wasn’t significantly different. I focused on trying to land my weapons more accurately. The moment that caused the loss was likely in the final seconds of the last round, where he performed better. After facing him twice, I believe his weakness is that he shows signs of tiring in the later rounds,” Yodlekpet said.

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya undergoes transformation at Silk Muay Thai

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya has undergone a noticeable transformation since joining Silk Muay Thai in May. He spent years relying on sheer toughness and firepower. Now he adds new dimensions to his game through movement, evasion, and improved timing.

The Thai veteran has scored eight victories in the weekly spectacle, including wins against Denis Puric and Donking Yotharakmuaythai. His reputation as a heavy hitter with ruthless pressure remains intact, but technical refinements have elevated his arsenal heading into this crucial matchup.

Mammadov presents unique challenges with his well-rounded skill set and physical advantages. The Azerbaijani star’s dangerous punches combine with his big, tall physique to create problems for anyone in the division, demanding Yodlekpet’s sharpest performance.

“I moved to Silk Muay Thai in May. Since I’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of changes. I’m starting to use head movement and footwork to evade punches more effectively,” he said.

“I only saw Anar fight for two rounds in his debut. He’s a very well-rounded fighter with almost no visible weaknesses, and he has incredibly dangerous punches. Plus, he has a big, tall physique. I believe that even if there isn’t a knockout, fans will see an exciting and fierce battle throughout all three rounds. The fighter with the greater endurance and toughness will win.

“I am very confident that ‘The Destroyer’ will make a comeback. I still have the fire for competition and the same hunger for victory. I want to defeat Anar as an early birthday gift to myself and to finish this year strongly.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane plots path to featherweight: "I'm able to pull it off"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025
Anar Mammadov
ONE Championship

Anar Mammadov predicts another stoppage victory at ONE Friday Fights 134: "I am dangerous with my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025

Anar Mammadov believes ONE Championship’s smaller 4-0unce gloves reveal strengths he’s cultivated throughout his entire fighting career.

Yodlekpet
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces full card for ONE Friday Fights 134

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Contract aspirations fuel every fighter stepping into Bangkok. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya carries that hunger into Friday night’s main event, knowing one explosive performance separates him from the $100,000 prize.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka, Kana Morimoto reflect on ONE 173 victories: "Part of that elite group"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Championship gold validates every sacrifice. Nadaka discovered this truth Saturday night, capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title in front of his home crowd with a performance that showcased his complete skill set.

Takeru Segawa
Takeru Segawa

Takeru reflects on ONE 173 victory: "I returned to my old self"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2025

Redemption tastes sweeter on home soil. Takeru Segawa discovered this truth Sunday night, delivering the statement performance he desperately needed after two setbacks threatened his legendary career.

Christian Lee and Yuya Wakamatsu

Christian Lee, Yuya Wakamatsu sound off after ONE 173 victories in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2025
Superbon and Masaaki Noiri
Superbon

Superbon praises Masaaki Noiri after five-round war at ONE 173: "He was still standing there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2025

Survival matters as much as skill when warriors trade leather for 15 minutes straight. Superbon learned this truth again Sunday night, discovering that Japanese resolve runs deeper than most people realize.

Christian Lee ONE 173
ONE Championship

Five fighters earn $50,000 bonuses at ONE 173 in Tokyo with spectacular finishes

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2025

Five finishes produced massive paydays when ONE 173 delivered its biggest spectacle of 2025. A handful of fighters walked away with $50,000 performance bonuses after delivering highlight-reel finishes that left Tokyo’s Ariake Arena in pandemonium.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu predicts knockout finish against Joshua Pacio in ONE 173 world title defense

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025

Championship warfare awaits when Japan’s newly crowned flyweight king defends his throne against a fellow divisional ruler seeking two-division glory. Yuya Wakamatsu has already visualized exactly how his first title defense ends in Tokyo.

Takeru Segawa
Takeru Segawa

Takeru predicts devastating finish of Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2025

Chaos awaits when two knockout artists refuse to take backward steps. Takeru Segawa thrives in exchanges inside the pocket, and Denis Puric built his reputation on standing toe-to-toe with the world’s most dangerous strikers.