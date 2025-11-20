ONE Championship announces full card for ONE Friday Fights 134

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025
Yodlekpet

Contract aspirations fuel every fighter stepping into Bangkok. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya carries that hunger into Friday night’s main event, knowing one explosive performance separates him from the $100,000 prize.

The 30-year-old Thai striker faces Anar Mammadov in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 134 on Friday, November 21. The former four-time Muay Thai World Champion brings his devastating power and relentless aggression into this high-stakes encounter. He has 131 professional fights worth of experience backing every technique.

Standing across from “The Destroyer” will be the 29-year-old Azerbaijani finisher who emerged as one of the division’s most dangerous strikers. Mammadov trains out of Team Mehdi Zatout. In fact, he uses his Dutch kickboxing style and punishing power to threaten anyone standing opposite him. His recent ONE debut ended with a spectacular knockout, announcing his arrival on the biggest stage.

The card showcases 12 compelling matchups across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. Also, most competitors chase the coveted $100,000 contract and spot on ONE Championship’s main roster that transforms careers overnight.

“The Destroyer” has experienced both triumph and setback throughout his extensive career. His knockout ability keeps him relevant in ONE’s talent-laden flyweight Muay Thai division. There, a single mistake can derail championship dreams and consistent excellence determines who advances.

Dedduanglek faces surging knockout artist in co-main event

Dedduanglek TDed99 puts his technical prowess to the test against one of the division’s hottest finishers. The 22-year-old already-contracted fighter captured attention as the 2022 Road to ONE: Thailand tournament winner. He established himself through intelligent approaches that adapt to any opponent’s style.

Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut enters their bantamweight Muay Thai clash riding momentum from three consecutive knockout victories. The 24-year-old has overwhelmed opponents with his diverse arsenal. He announced himself as a serious contender for the life-changing contract that elevates fighters to the main roster.

Additionally, French standout Elies Abdelali squares off with former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov in featherweight Muay Thai action. The 22-year-old Team Payan product brings an aggressive, pressure-heavy style that carried him to eight straight victories. This includes his recent split-decision win at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Ramazanov returns seeking his path back to World Title contention. The 30-year-old Russian striker’s calm, calculated approach and finishing versatility make him a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division. This is particularly true after bouncing back with a spectacular first-round knockout in his most recent appearance.

Filipino star Islay Erika Bomogao aims to extend her perfect ONE record against Thai phenom Ploychompoo PU Phabai in atomweight Muay Thai competition. Moreover, the 25-year-old has captivated audiences through three promotional appearances, showcasing fluid striking and powerful body kicks that earned her a spectacular first-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 111.

The debuting 16-year-old Ploychompoo arrives with an impressive record despite her youth. Training out of Surat Thani Municipality Sports School, the Thai striker brings technical prowess and dangerous finishing ability that belies her age, creating an intriguing clash of styles and experience levels.

ONE Championship

