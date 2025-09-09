Johan Ghazali snaps losing streak with devastating shot: “Nobody can really take an elbow”

Johan Ghazali returned to the winner’s circle in emphatic fashion with a first-round TKO of Zakaria El Jamari. The 18-year-old American-Malaysian ended his two-fight losing streak with a devastating right elbow that dropped his opponent at 2:10 of the opening round.

Ghazali defeated El Jamari in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The walk-off knockout improved his all-striking record to 26-9 and validated his tactical adjustments under new coaching.

Both fighters engaged immediately in center ring with explosive exchanges of punches and elbows. El Jamari showed durability absorbing Ghazali’s early power shots, forcing the teenager to adjust his approach. The Moroccan striker’s toughness became evident as he weathered the initial storm.

Ghazali’s patience proved crucial as the round progressed. His training at Superbon Training Camp emphasized tactical discipline over pure aggression. The strategic evolution became apparent when El Jamari backed against the ropes and shelled up defensively.

The finishing sequence showcased Ghazali’s improved fight IQ and timing. He recognized El Jamari’s fading energy levels and capitalized with precision. The perfectly-placed right elbow sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, forcing an immediate stoppage.

Consecutive defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez had tested Ghazali’s resolve significantly. His camp changes and tactical adjustments finally paid dividends against quality opposition. The victory demonstrated his ability to evolve beyond pure knockout power.

“It feels good. It feels like my hard work paid off, and after two camps without results, I’m happy that I can go home with the win this time,” Ghazali said.

“I was just waiting for the right opportunity to elbow, because I knew he was taking my punches as well. He’s pretty strong. But nobody can really take an elbow.”