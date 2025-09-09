Johan Ghazali snaps losing streak with devastating shot: “Nobody can really take an elbow”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Johan Ghazali returned to the winner’s circle in emphatic fashion with a first-round TKO of Zakaria El Jamari. The 18-year-old American-Malaysian ended his two-fight losing streak with a devastating right elbow that dropped his opponent at 2:10 of the opening round.

Johan Ghazali

Ghazali defeated El Jamari in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The walk-off knockout improved his all-striking record to 26-9 and validated his tactical adjustments under new coaching.

Both fighters engaged immediately in center ring with explosive exchanges of punches and elbows. El Jamari showed durability absorbing Ghazali’s early power shots, forcing the teenager to adjust his approach. The Moroccan striker’s toughness became evident as he weathered the initial storm.

Ghazali’s patience proved crucial as the round progressed. His training at Superbon Training Camp emphasized tactical discipline over pure aggression. The strategic evolution became apparent when El Jamari backed against the ropes and shelled up defensively.

The finishing sequence showcased Ghazali’s improved fight IQ and timing. He recognized El Jamari’s fading energy levels and capitalized with precision. The perfectly-placed right elbow sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, forcing an immediate stoppage.

Consecutive defeats to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez had tested Ghazali’s resolve significantly. His camp changes and tactical adjustments finally paid dividends against quality opposition. The victory demonstrated his ability to evolve beyond pure knockout power.

“It feels good. It feels like my hard work paid off, and after two camps without results, I’m happy that I can go home with the win this time,” Ghazali said.

“I was just waiting for the right opportunity to elbow, because I knew he was taking my punches as well. He’s pretty strong. But nobody can really take an elbow.”

Johan Ghazali credits Superbon Training Camp for tactical evolution

Johan Ghazali emphasized the patience instilled by his world-class coaching staff. The teenager’s improved discipline contrasted sharply with his previous aggressive approach that had become predictable to opponents.

Superbon and Nong-O provided invaluable guidance throughout his preparation. Their championship experience helped Ghazali recognize when to strike and when to remain composed. The tactical refinement proved decisive against El Jamari’s durability.

Future opportunities include potential rematches with previous opponents who exposed his weaknesses. Ghazali expressed enthusiasm for facing either Estupinan or Paez again with his evolved skill set.

“Ever since I started at Superbon Training Camp, they’ve always taught me to be patient and stick to the game plan, relax, don’t push too much. But once I felt him fading, I knew I could get that knockout,” Ghazali said.

“I would love to fight [Johan] Estupinan again in a rematch. I would love to fight [Diego] Paez again, or anybody really.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Johan Ghazali ONE Championship

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo celebrates successful MMA transition: "This isn't just another day in the office"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2025
Stella Hemetsberger
Stella Hemetsberger

Stella Hemetsberger captures historic ONE World Title after defeating Jackie Buntan: "It feels amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2025

Stella Hemetsberger achieved Austrian combat sports history by capturing championship gold in her biggest career test. The underdog challenger stunned Jackie Buntan with two first-round knockdowns to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Rambolek X Kovtun
ONE Championship

Rambolek targets early finish against Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2025

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon enters his rescheduled showdown with supreme confidence in his ability to expose his opponent’s weaknesses. The #4-ranked bantamweight believes Dmitrii Kovtun’s conditioning issues will be his downfall when they finally clash.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

VIDEO | Watch the official ONE Fight Night 35 weigh-ins

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2025

Sixteen martial artists must clear their final hurdles before competing at ONE Fight Night 35. Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger headline the card for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Bampara Kouyate
ONE Championship

Bampara Kouyate anticipates thrilling contest with Shadow Singha Mawynn: "It's gonna be a tough fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2025

Bampara Kouyate respects his opponent’s abilities while remaining confident in his championship path. The French-Malian striker believes his strategic preparation will overcome Shadow Singha Mawynn’s dangerous elbow work and aggressive style.

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship

Former ONE World Champions Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam clash at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025
Shadow
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn predicts explosive finish: "Someone is getting a knockout in this fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn expects fireworks when he faces Bampara Kouyate in their potential ONE World Title eliminator. The Thai striker believes his elbow work and finishing ability will prove decisive against the tall French-Malian contender.

Selina Flores
ONE Championship

Marie McManamon receives chance at redemption against Selina Flores at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Marie McManamon seeks to erase the memory of her promotional debut disappointment. The English-Irish striker faces dangerous newcomer Selina Flores in her most important career crossroads.

Ibragim Dauev
ONE Championship

Ibragim Dauev vows to control pace against Akbar Abdullaev: "Not going to play by his rules"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2025

Ibragim Dauev enters his biggest career test with unwavering confidence in his game plan. The undefeated Russian believes his approach will neutralize Abdullaev’s perfect finishing record and elite ranking.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali promises to show more than punching power: "I needed to switch my style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2025

Johan Ghazali refuses to let recent setbacks derail his championship ambitions. The 18-year-old striker believes his tactical adjustments will pay dividends against experienced opposition.