Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier reach 50 perfect USADA tests

UFC lightweights Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have each reached the coveted mark of 50 perfect USADA drug tests this month.

McGregor takes on Poirier in the main event of the PPV blockbuster UFC 257 this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. These two previously met back in September 2014 at UFC 178, with McGregor knocking Poirier out in the first round in a featherweight contest. Six-plus years later and both men are now ready to step back in the Octagon and do it again, only this time at lightweight.

Ahead of this weekend’s big fight, both McGregor and Poirier have been given another award for passing so many drug tests. UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky announced on Friday that both McGregor and Poirier this month achieved the 50 perfect drug test mark. That means that both men will now be entitled to a dope letterman jacket for their perfection, like Rafael dos Anjos was recently given. Check out Notitzky’s tweet below.

Another small, but significant, story for tomorrow night’s fight. Both @TheNotoriousMMA and @DustinPoirier reached 50 perfect test history this month. That’s 50 unannounced tests…never know when they are coming. Can’t do that unless you are clean. pic.twitter.com/1SHJPpZs4f — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) January 22, 2021

Both McGregor and Poirier have been in the UFC since before USADA even became a thing, so they’ve both been around for a long time. The fact that both men have passed 50 perfect drug tests is a huge achievement for both guys as they head into the main event of Saturday’s UFC 257 PPV. It’s good to see that two of the best to ever do it in the UFC are both doing it clean and passing their drug tests, and they will soon be rewarded with a cool jacket.

How excited are you for Saturday’s big fight at UFC 257 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?