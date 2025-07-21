Helena Crevar signs with ONE Championship after historic ADCC achievement

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 20, 2025

ONE Championship continues building its submission grappling division with elite talent. The latest addition might be the most promising yet.

The promotion has officially signed 18-year-old phenom Helena Crevar to compete in its submission grappling division, adding another young star to its world-class roster. For Crevar, the signing represents validation of her rapid rise through the sport’s ranks.

The Las Vegas native established herself as a generational talent when she became the youngest ADCC World Championship podium placer at just 17 years of age, capturing silver in 2024. That achievement announced her arrival among the sport’s elite competitors.

Her path to ONE Championship began when she made the bold decision to move to Austin, Texas, at just 15 years old. The teenager relocated specifically to train under legendary coach John Danaher at the renowned New Wave Team.

That commitment to excellence has paid dividends throughout her career. Crevar has consistently proven she belongs among Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s biggest stars, competing against seasoned veterans despite her young age.

Her black belt promotion ceremony in June 2025 marked a full decade since she first stepped onto the mats, highlighting her dedication to the sport from an early age.

Helena Crevar brings strong pedigree to ONE Championship

Helena Crevar’s impressive resume speaks to her potential impact in ONE Championship’s submission grappling division. The American star has already captured major titles including the Polaris 70-Kilogram Championship in 2024.

Her collection of IBJJF World and Pan Championships across different belt levels demonstrates her ability to perform under pressure against elite competition. The rapid ascent through the ranks has been nothing short of remarkable.

Crevar’s combination of technical excellence, finishing ability, and championship pedigree represents the future of women’s submission grappling. Her signing gives ONE Championship another potential star to build around.

The 18-year-old’s debut date has not yet been announced, but her arrival adds significant depth to the promotion’s growing submission grappling roster.

With her youth and proven track record against world-class opposition, Crevar could quickly establish herself as a title contender in her new promotional home.

