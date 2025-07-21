Helena Crevar signs with ONE Championship after historic ADCC achievement

ONE Championship continues building its submission grappling division with elite talent. The latest addition might be the most promising yet.

The promotion has officially signed 18-year-old phenom Helena Crevar to compete in its submission grappling division, adding another young star to its world-class roster. For Crevar, the signing represents validation of her rapid rise through the sport’s ranks.

The Las Vegas native established herself as a generational talent when she became the youngest ADCC World Championship podium placer at just 17 years of age, capturing silver in 2024. That achievement announced her arrival among the sport’s elite competitors.

Her path to ONE Championship began when she made the bold decision to move to Austin, Texas, at just 15 years old. The teenager relocated specifically to train under legendary coach John Danaher at the renowned New Wave Team.

That commitment to excellence has paid dividends throughout her career. Crevar has consistently proven she belongs among Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s biggest stars, competing against seasoned veterans despite her young age.

Her black belt promotion ceremony in June 2025 marked a full decade since she first stepped onto the mats, highlighting her dedication to the sport from an early age.