Jon Jones sends strange messages to Daniel Cormier as rivalry continues
Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has sent a series of strange messages to Daniel Cormier as their rivalry heats up once again.
For whatever reason, Jon Jones really enjoys winding people up on social media. He also enjoys teasing the mixed martial arts fanbase, whether it be about taking on Tom Aspinall (finally) or breaking his short-lived retirement. Whatever the case may be, ‘Bones’ spends more time typing than he does competing these days.
Recently, it feels like tensions have started to rise once again between Jones and Daniel Cormier. As we know, the two men shared one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history, with one win for Jon and one no contest.
In a recent response to some comments made by Cormier, Jones went in hard on the former two-weight world champion.
Jon Jones believes he’ll always be in Daniel Cormier’s head https://t.co/M7eM44Y9nr pic.twitter.com/qpB9TN1h7N
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 20, 2025
Jones hits back at Cormier
“DC said he wants to kill me at his house. I already buried him twice in the Octagon. Third time I’m bringing a shovel.”
“A blind man can see the mansion I own in Daniel’s head. I just didn’t realize how deep his hate still runs. Those ass whooping must’ve left more than bruises, I feel like I’m the most painful thing that ever happened to that man’s life. Emotional damage.”
Regardless of whether you love or hate Jon Jones, there’s no denying that he knows how to get people talking.
In terms of who you prefer as a fighter and as a person, who do you side with in the Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier rivalry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
