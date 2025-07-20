Jon Jones sends strange messages to Daniel Cormier as rivalry continues

By Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has sent a series of strange messages to Daniel Cormier as their rivalry heats up once again.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

For whatever reason, Jon Jones really enjoys winding people up on social media. He also enjoys teasing the mixed martial arts fanbase, whether it be about taking on Tom Aspinall (finally) or breaking his short-lived retirement. Whatever the case may be, ‘Bones’ spends more time typing than he does competing these days.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on why UFC agreed to let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall

Recently, it feels like tensions have started to rise once again between Jones and Daniel Cormier. As we know, the two men shared one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history, with one win for Jon and one no contest.

In a recent response to some comments made by Cormier, Jones went in hard on the former two-weight world champion.

Jones hits back at Cormier

“DC said he wants to kill me at his house. I already buried him twice in the Octagon. Third time I’m bringing a shovel.”

“A blind man can see the mansion I own in Daniel’s head. I just didn’t realize how deep his hate still runs. Those ass whooping must’ve left more than bruises, I feel like I’m the most painful thing that ever happened to that man’s life. Emotional damage.”

Regardless of whether you love or hate Jon Jones, there’s no denying that he knows how to get people talking.

In terms of who you prefer as a fighter and as a person, who do you side with in the Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier rivalry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for guillotine choke against Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway sends great message to retiring Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 battle

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway sent a message of positivity to Dustin Poirier in the wake of their UFC 318 main event last night.

Dana White Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC boss Dana White appears to have rejected the idea of Jon Jones competing on next year’s White House event.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori, UFC 318, Bonus, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 Bonus Report: Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

The Octagon returned to Louisian for tonight’s UFC 318 event, and five fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, Results, UFC

UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025
Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between former title challenger Paulo Costa and rising contender Roman Kopylov.

Paulo Costa
UFC

UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov.

Daniel Rodriguez, Kevin Holland, UFC 318, Results, UFC
Kevin Holland

UFC 318 Results: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 318 Results: Patricio Pitbull defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull.