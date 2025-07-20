Jon Jones sends strange messages to Daniel Cormier as rivalry continues

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has sent a series of strange messages to Daniel Cormier as their rivalry heats up once again.

For whatever reason, Jon Jones really enjoys winding people up on social media. He also enjoys teasing the mixed martial arts fanbase, whether it be about taking on Tom Aspinall (finally) or breaking his short-lived retirement. Whatever the case may be, ‘Bones’ spends more time typing than he does competing these days.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on why UFC agreed to let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall

Recently, it feels like tensions have started to rise once again between Jones and Daniel Cormier. As we know, the two men shared one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history, with one win for Jon and one no contest.

In a recent response to some comments made by Cormier, Jones went in hard on the former two-weight world champion.