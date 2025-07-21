Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Bampara Kouyate added to ONE Fight Night 35

World Title opportunities don’t come around often in ONE Championship’s stacked divisions. Two elite strikers will battle for the next crack at featherweight gold in September.

Second-ranked contender Bampara Kouyate faces #3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The winner could secure the next shot at reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Kouyate enters this pivotal matchup riding serious momentum. The 30-year-old French-Malian striker has scored back-to-back TKO victories that have elevated him into prime contention.

First, he knocked out American sensation Luke “The Chef” Lessei in the third round of their hard-hitting clash in July 2024. Then he made an even bigger statement at ONE 170 in January by finishing “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut in the opening frame.

The former WMC Muay Thai World Champion brings a 36-2 professional record and proven finishing ability against elite competition. His recent performances have shown he’s peaking at the right time.

Shadow represents a different but equally dangerous challenge. The Thai striker earned his main roster contract through dominance at ONE Friday Fights, where he defeated former world title challenger Jimmy Vienot and legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

His six-figure contract came after a spectacular second-round knockout of Hassan Vahdanirad at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March.