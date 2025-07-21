Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Bampara Kouyate added to ONE Fight Night 35
World Title opportunities don’t come around often in ONE Championship’s stacked divisions. Two elite strikers will battle for the next crack at featherweight gold in September.
Second-ranked contender Bampara Kouyate faces #3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The winner could secure the next shot at reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
Kouyate enters this pivotal matchup riding serious momentum. The 30-year-old French-Malian striker has scored back-to-back TKO victories that have elevated him into prime contention.
First, he knocked out American sensation Luke “The Chef” Lessei in the third round of their hard-hitting clash in July 2024. Then he made an even bigger statement at ONE 170 in January by finishing “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut in the opening frame.
The former WMC Muay Thai World Champion brings a 36-2 professional record and proven finishing ability against elite competition. His recent performances have shown he’s peaking at the right time.
Shadow represents a different but equally dangerous challenge. The Thai striker earned his main roster contract through dominance at ONE Friday Fights, where he defeated former world title challenger Jimmy Vienot and legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
His six-figure contract came after a spectacular second-round knockout of Hassan Vahdanirad at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March.
Shadow Singha Mawynn seeks redemption after controversial result
Shadow Singha Mawynn enters this title eliminator with unfinished business weighing on his mind. His most recent performance ended in frustrating fashion that left questions unanswered.
The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion was dominating Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 when an accidental eye poke forced the referee to stop the action. What should have been Shadow’s breakthrough victory became a disappointing no-contest.
That controversial ending has only fueled his desire to make a statement against elite opposition. Kouyate represents exactly the type of ranked opponent Shadow needs to prove his championship credentials.
The matchup presents fascinating stylistic contrasts. Kouyate’s reach advantage and high kicks will test Shadow’s timing and close-range elbow work that has become his signature.
Both fighters understand the magnitude of this opportunity. With Tawanchai keeping close watch on the proceedings, the winner will likely find himself next in line for the richest prize in featherweight Muay Thai.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for two fighters who have worked years to reach this position in the divisional hierarchy.