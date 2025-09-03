Shadow Singha Mawynn predicts explosive finish: “Someone is getting a knockout in this fight”

Shadow Singha Mawynn expects fireworks when he faces Bampara Kouyate in their potential ONE World Title eliminator. The Thai striker believes his elbow work and finishing ability will prove decisive against the tall French-Malian contender.

Shadow faces Kouyate in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The #3-ranked contender seeks his first title shot while the #2-ranked challenger aims to secure his own championship opportunity.

The Thai compiled five straight victories in ONE Championship before his recent no-contest against Mohamed Younes Rabah. The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion earned his main roster contract with a second-round destruction of Hassan Vahdanirad. His rapid ascent through the featherweight ranks established him as a legitimate title threat.

Kouyate brings dangerous finishing ability and impressive momentum into their clash. The Team Mehdi Zatout representative scored consecutive knockouts over Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut. His lightning reflexes, devastating high kicks, and killer instinct make him one of the division’s most feared finishers.

The Thai striker expects his opponent’s height and reach advantages to create tactical challenges. However, Kouyate’s technical striking and quick footwork have impressed throughout his recent winning streak. Shadow must find ways to neutralize those strengths through distance control and aggressive elbow work.

Both fighters understand the championship implications of their matchup. The winner likely earns the next shot at Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s featherweight crown. Shadow sees this as his pathway to fulfilling childhood dreams that began when he started training at age 12.

“You’re definitely going to see my elbows in this fight. If I just stand and trade punches with him, I might not land as many shots as he does, so I could get hit more often. I’m confident that someone is getting a knockout in this fight, either him or me. I want an impressive win because it will be good for my future,” Shadow said.

“I’ve prepared very well for this fight. Bampara is a tall fighter with good punches and excellent footwork. He recently beat Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei, and his form looks scary. He moves very quickly. I have to find the right moments to get in and out fast so I don’t get hit by his punches, because he is very fast.”