Fabricio Andrey details ONE Championship debut: “I feel much more confident fighting here”

Fabricio Andrey faces Eduardo Granzotto in a bantamweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion carries personal motivation into this rematch after losing to Granzotto at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

Andrey dominated Ashley Williams in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 30, securing a unanimous decision victory. But the spectacle surrounding his first appearance left him mesmerized by the organization’s production value and global reach.

The bright lights and electric atmosphere exceeded anything he experienced across BJJ’s most prestigious stages. More importantly, ONE’s submission-focused rule set perfectly matched his aggressive grappling DNA by rewarding finishes over stalling tactics.

That debut performance frustrated “Hokage” despite his dominant showing. He controlled Williams throughout but couldn’t secure the signature submission that defines his style, missing both the $50,000 performance bonus and personal satisfaction.

“I literally have never seen anything like it. And it’s a bold statement considering that I’ve been in pretty much every stage in BJJ and grappling around the world. Production is unparalleled, and the way you guys take care of me is second to none. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the ONE roster,” he said.

“I’m always hunting for positional control that leads to submission. ONE Championship prioritizes submitting your opponent, so I feel much more confident fighting here.”

Fabricio Andrey targets revenge against Eduardo Granzotto

Fabricio Andrey believes the gi rule set cost him victory in their previous encounter. The Alliance affiliate started every attack and disregarded positional advantages while hunting submissions, allowing Granzotto to capitalize through defensive points scoring.

Eduardo Granzotto won that IBJJF clash by successfully escaping submission attempts and landing favorable positions. But Andrey remains convinced he was the superior fighter that day, viewing himself as the aggressor throughout their contest.

The no-gi format eliminates the grips that allowed his opponent to slow the pace previously. Without lapels and collar ties, Andrey expects to unleash his most dynamic version against the 22-year-old CheckMat representative.

His game plan centers on relentless takedowns, seamless transitions, and aerial assaults designed to overwhelm defensive opponents. The Brazilian predicts finding Granzotto’s back mid-match for a decisive choke finish.

“I feel like the rule set beat me. I started all the attacks, I disregarded the advantage I had on the scoreboard, and kept looking for the submission,” he said.

“Expect an even more aggressive ‘Hokage’ this time around. And when I’m done with Eduardo, you’ll be thrilled with who I want next!”