Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama plans to bring back his classic hits after taking a different approach to his flyweight debut this past February.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

The Thai legend meets #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And he’s looking to inject himself into the ranks.

Last time they met, Nong-O lost a razor-close split-decision. He chalked that up to trying to add new tools to his arsenal.

But with the rematch looming, the 38-year-old intends to utilize what made him so great. He plans to roll back the years with his unrelenting, unforgiving fighting style.

“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments,” he said.

“In this fight, I will stick to my old fighting style, but I will throw my weapons more often.”

Nong-O seeks definitive ending at ONE Fight Night 31

Former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama wants to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Thai great is out for revenge when he faces Kongthoranee Sor Sommai next month. Given the closely-fought nature of their first encounter, Nong-O is out to leave no doubts about who the better fighter is.

“I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes. I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster but my power is also still as hard as ever,” he said.

“I predict this fight will end with a clear result. It would be better if it ended with a knockout, not a decision, so that there would be solid evidence and no controversy later.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai Nong-O Hama ONE Championship

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo excited for "second chance" at ONE Fight Night 31 following knee injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025
Isi Fitikefu
ONE Championship

Isi Fitikefu takes aim at ONE Championship's top fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Rising welterweight MMA star Isi Fitikefu didn’t sign with ONE Championship to make up the numbers. He’s committed to reaching the division’s pinnacle, and he wants to face the very best fighters in the world en route to the top.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan opens up on how call with ONE Championship boss reignited his career

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

British striker Liam Nolan decided to call it a day at the young age of 27 years old following a loss in February 2024. That was, however, until an encouraging call came from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco opens up on loss of father: "You have to keep moving forward"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Sean Climaco is currently tackling the arduous process of grief after losing his dad last summer, a frightening part of life that nobody ever truly prepares for. He’s taking it day by day.

Andrew Denibe, ONE Championship, MMA
ONE Championship

ONE Championship veteran passes away: 'Sad news for the Philippine MMA industry'

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

Andrew Benibe, an MMA veteran from the Philippines and a one-time ONE Championship veteran, has passed away.

Rafael Lovato Jr

Rafael Lovato Jr. secures ONE Championship debut against Giancarlo Bodoni

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025
Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada booked for ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025

An exciting flyweight Muay Thai affair between teenage knockout artist Akif “King” Guluzada and Road to ONE: American winner Sean “The One” Climaco has been added to ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, a bout anticipated to be a brawl for the ages.

Dante Leon
ONE Championship

How Dante Leon balances life as coach and ONE World Title challenger

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Two-time IBJJF World Champion Dante Leon has experienced the wild ride that combat sports can take you on. One minute you’re perfecting your craft, the next you’re helping students perfect their own. That’s exactly how it’s been for Leon at his gym, Adamas Jiu-Jitsu.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan, Nauzet Trujillo to clash in pivotal rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo, two lightweight Muay Thai competitors, will meet in an intriguing rematch that has been added to the ever-flourishing ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II card next month as both fighters look to cement their positions.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo "much happier" with featherweight move after triumph at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo feels better in mind, body, and spirit following his transition to the featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30.