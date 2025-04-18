Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch
Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama plans to bring back his classic hits after taking a different approach to his flyweight debut this past February.
The Thai legend meets #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And he’s looking to inject himself into the ranks.
Last time they met, Nong-O lost a razor-close split-decision. He chalked that up to trying to add new tools to his arsenal.
But with the rematch looming, the 38-year-old intends to utilize what made him so great. He plans to roll back the years with his unrelenting, unforgiving fighting style.
“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments,” he said.
“In this fight, I will stick to my old fighting style, but I will throw my weapons more often.”
Nong-O seeks definitive ending at ONE Fight Night 31
Former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama wants to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 31.
The Thai great is out for revenge when he faces Kongthoranee Sor Sommai next month. Given the closely-fought nature of their first encounter, Nong-O is out to leave no doubts about who the better fighter is.
“I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes. I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster but my power is also still as hard as ever,” he said.
“I predict this fight will end with a clear result. It would be better if it ended with a knockout, not a decision, so that there would be solid evidence and no controversy later.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kongthoranee Sor Sommai Nong-O Hama ONE Championship