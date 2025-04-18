Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama plans to bring back his classic hits after taking a different approach to his flyweight debut this past February.

The Thai legend meets #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch. This happens at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And he’s looking to inject himself into the ranks.

Last time they met, Nong-O lost a razor-close split-decision. He chalked that up to trying to add new tools to his arsenal.

But with the rematch looming, the 38-year-old intends to utilize what made him so great. He plans to roll back the years with his unrelenting, unforgiving fighting style.

“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments,” he said.

“In this fight, I will stick to my old fighting style, but I will throw my weapons more often.”