Nong-O details path to knockout victory over Rodtang: “If there’s a chance, I’ll try to do it”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 22, 2025
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama refuses to abandon his knockout philosophy despite confronting combat sports’ most indestructible force. The 38-year-old Thai veteran recognizes Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s legendary chin presents an unprecedented challenge, but years of exploiting vulnerability fuel his confidence.

Nong-O faces Rodtang for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion pursues two-division glory against his 28-year-old compatriot who was stripped of his flyweight crown in November 2024 for missing weight.

Rodtang’s durability transcends ordinary toughness across more than 300 professional fights. His steel jaw became legendary, absorbing punishment that crumbles lesser opponents while maintaining his relentless forward pressure. The Thai megastar laughs through exchanges that would hospitalize others, building an invincibility aura throughout ONE Championship.

But Nong-O sees beyond the brawler perception. The veteran recognizes Rodtang’s greatest weapon isn’t his chin or power, but the brilliant tactical mind behind those attacks. His 80-second annihilation of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 showcased technical precision that contradicts his aggressive reputation.

“Rodtang is a durable fighter. He is tough. Some might view him [simply] as an aggressive fighter. For me, Rodtang has a really high fight IQ, and that is intimidating. I see him as an intelligent boxer in terms of [improvising],” he said.

“His most powerful weapon is his fists. Those nice fists can give people knockouts. He has great weapons, and he can bring the roar out of the audience.”

Nong-O believes fatherhood amplified Rodtang’s motivation

Calculated aggression defines Nong-O Hama’s approach despite acknowledging the difficulty of finishing Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The veteran prefers winning by decision but won’t ignore opportunities for spectacular knockouts. Years preparing diverse striking forms provide weapons designed to exploit openings.

Split-second decisions will determine victory in what Nong-O frames as a dangerous chess match. The former bantamweight champion admits finding no clear weaknesses in Rodtang’s force, conditioning, intelligence, or technical skills. Instead, their battle becomes a wit contest measuring timing.

Fatherhood transformed both fighters’ motivations beyond championship glory. Rodtang welcomed son Zlatan in July 2025, adding deeper purpose to his title pursuit. Nong-O understands this transformation intimately through raising his own two sons, expecting an even more dangerous version of “The Iron Man” seeking to set examples for his newborn.

“It would be really challenging to have a knockout in this fight. So, I would love to win by score. But if there is good timing, I would totally go for the knockout because I’ve been preparing so many forms of strikes. Knocking out Rodtang would be hard, but if there’s a chance, I’ll try to do it,” he said.

“A father would want to do his best to show his child that he can do it. So, that could play a part. Rodtang is now a father. I am a father. So, that’s relatable.”

Nong-O Hama ONE Championship

Nadaka and Numsurin

Numsurin embraces underdog role against Nadaka: "There could be no mercy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang confronts emotional conflict facing mentor Nong-O for vacant title: "I might be happy or maybe not"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025

Former flyweight king Rodtang Jitmuangnon never imagined destiny would force this collision. The Thai superstar built his reign admiring the veteran who now stands between him and championship redemption, creating emotional complexity that transcends typical competition.

Superbon
Superbon

Superbon targeting Masaaki Noiri finish: "Ending the fight with a knockout would make it a perfect victory"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon refuses to leave his Tokyo destiny in the hands of the judges. The Thai striker learned hard lessons from his January loss to Tawanchai, transforming shortcomings into fuel that powers his pursuit of divisional supremacy against an opponent who accomplished what he couldn’t.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex "excited, and also nervous" about return to competition ahead of ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex spent two years wondering whether her body would cooperate again. The former three-sport queen traded heavy bags for rehab rooms, transforming daily striking sessions into careful stretches that tested patience more than technique.

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock on farm life outside Calgary: "I wouldn't change it"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025

London bred Jake Peacock as a city boy through and through. The British-Canadian striker never imagined trading urban energy for rural rhythms until meeting his wife transformed everything, pulling him toward open fields and animal chores an hour south of Calgary.

Shamil Erdogan

Shamil Erdogan sees flaws in Ryugo Takeuchi's striking strategy: "He is too aggressive"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 19, 2025
Suablack Tor Pran49
ONE Championship

Suablack faces unbeaten Johan Estupinan in flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Explosive finishing power collides when two of flyweight Muay Thai’s most dangerous strikers meet. Momentum versus redemption creates fascinating dynamics in Bangkok.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio embraces flyweight move: "I've gotten physically stronger"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Weight class transitions demand strategic adaptation. Joshua Pacio discovered maintaining speed while adding strength requires meticulous preparation.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane predicts Yuki Yoza-Superlek bantamweight kickboxing fight at ONE 173:

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025

Championship experience provides unique perspective when breaking down elite striking matchups. Nabil Anane understands what Superlek brings after sharing the ring twice with the Thai legend.

Willie Van Rooyen
ONE Championship

Undefeated Willie van Rooyen signs with ONE Championship, faces Avazbek Kholmirzaev at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2025

South African MMA sensation Willie van Rooyen brings his perfect record into ONE Championship’s global spotlight. The undefeated fighter faces his toughest challenge immediately against a dangerous Uzbek finisher.