Nong-O details path to knockout victory over Rodtang: “If there’s a chance, I’ll try to do it”

Former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama refuses to abandon his knockout philosophy despite confronting combat sports’ most indestructible force. The 38-year-old Thai veteran recognizes Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s legendary chin presents an unprecedented challenge, but years of exploiting vulnerability fuel his confidence.

Nong-O faces Rodtang for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion pursues two-division glory against his 28-year-old compatriot who was stripped of his flyweight crown in November 2024 for missing weight.

Rodtang’s durability transcends ordinary toughness across more than 300 professional fights. His steel jaw became legendary, absorbing punishment that crumbles lesser opponents while maintaining his relentless forward pressure. The Thai megastar laughs through exchanges that would hospitalize others, building an invincibility aura throughout ONE Championship.

But Nong-O sees beyond the brawler perception. The veteran recognizes Rodtang’s greatest weapon isn’t his chin or power, but the brilliant tactical mind behind those attacks. His 80-second annihilation of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 showcased technical precision that contradicts his aggressive reputation.

“Rodtang is a durable fighter. He is tough. Some might view him [simply] as an aggressive fighter. For me, Rodtang has a really high fight IQ, and that is intimidating. I see him as an intelligent boxer in terms of [improvising],” he said.

“His most powerful weapon is his fists. Those nice fists can give people knockouts. He has great weapons, and he can bring the roar out of the audience.”

Nong-O believes fatherhood amplified Rodtang’s motivation

Calculated aggression defines Nong-O Hama’s approach despite acknowledging the difficulty of finishing Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The veteran prefers winning by decision but won’t ignore opportunities for spectacular knockouts. Years preparing diverse striking forms provide weapons designed to exploit openings.

Split-second decisions will determine victory in what Nong-O frames as a dangerous chess match. The former bantamweight champion admits finding no clear weaknesses in Rodtang’s force, conditioning, intelligence, or technical skills. Instead, their battle becomes a wit contest measuring timing.

Fatherhood transformed both fighters’ motivations beyond championship glory. Rodtang welcomed son Zlatan in July 2025, adding deeper purpose to his title pursuit. Nong-O understands this transformation intimately through raising his own two sons, expecting an even more dangerous version of “The Iron Man” seeking to set examples for his newborn.

“It would be really challenging to have a knockout in this fight. So, I would love to win by score. But if there is good timing, I would totally go for the knockout because I’ve been preparing so many forms of strikes. Knocking out Rodtang would be hard, but if there’s a chance, I’ll try to do it,” he said.

“A father would want to do his best to show his child that he can do it. So, that could play a part. Rodtang is now a father. I am a father. So, that’s relatable.”