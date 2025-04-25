Nicolas Dalby dubs Randy Brown as the Jon Jones of welterweight ahead of Kansas City clash

By Harry Kettle - April 25, 2025

UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby has dubbed Randy Brown the ‘Jon Jones’ of the welterweight division ahead of their fight this weekend.

Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo

When it comes to underappreciated fighters in the world of mixed martial arts, Nicolas Dalby is up there. The Danish star, now aged 40, has achieved a lot during his time in the sport. He’s also one of the more likeable fighters out there on the roster, and even after suffering several big setbacks in his career, he’s still willing to push forward and keep on fighting.

RELATED: UFC Sao Paulo winner Nicolas Dalby talks heartfelt moment with Brazilian crowd: “I’m a bit in awe”

Another man who doesn’t get enough credit for what he brings to the table is Randy Brown. This is another guy who goes out there and leaves it all on the line in the name of entertaining the masses. This weekend, Dalby and Brown will get the chance to prove themselves when they square off as part of the main card for the UFC Kansas City card.

In a recent interview, Dalby made a light-hearted joke by comparing Brown to Jones – for one reason in particular.

Dalby jokes about Brown being similar to Jones

“He’s very unorthodox in the way that he’s got a frame. His size, his length, he’s kind of like the Jon Jones of welterweight in that regard.”

“We found a bunch of guys in Copenhagen that were able to emulate his style. We couldn’t emulate the eye pokes, that’s the Jon Jones part I’m talking about. Of course, it’s difficult to. Maybe I should have gotten some safety goggles or something.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who are you backing to get the job done this weekend: Nicolas Dalby or Randy Brown? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Nicolas Dalby Randy Brown UFC

Related

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Rock explains why he decided to play Mark Kerr in new MMA movie

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2025
Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya reveals interest in training with former rival Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2025

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has said that he’d be interested in training with Jon Jones at some point in the future.

Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Carlos Prates vows to "smash" Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City: "I'm going to knock him out"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2025

Carlos Prates is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC Kansas City main event against Ian Machado Garry.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya admits he did 'three macro shroom trips' before beating Alex Pereira at UFC 287

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya waited a long time to beat Alex Pereira. As it turns out, his training camp for his long-awaited UFC win over the Brazilian included an interesting detail: psychedelic mushrooms.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomedov Ankalaev suspects Alex Pereira is 'done' fighting as UFC fans await rematch

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev doubts that Alex Pereira wants to continue fighting.

Ian Machado Garry, Sean Brady, UFC Kansas City

'Crying' Ian Garry gets roasted by top welterweight contender over title shot ambitions

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on rumors of injury delaying Khamzat Chimaev fight: "I found it all very entertaining"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has shut down any concerns of him being injured.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Israel Adesanya

Kamaru Usman to Israel Adesanya: 'It's not fair' if you don't fight Alex Pereira again

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have one of the most legendary rivalries in combat sports history. Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman believes that rivalry needs to continue.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Top UFC welterweight makes striking claim on Shavkat Rakhmonov's resume compared to his

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Sean Brady has made a bold statement on where he stands in the UFC welterweight division.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria shouldn't happen now

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Belal Muhammad doesn’t see how a clash with Ilia Topuria benefits Islam Makhachev.