Nicolas Dalby dubs Randy Brown as the Jon Jones of welterweight ahead of Kansas City clash
UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby has dubbed Randy Brown the ‘Jon Jones’ of the welterweight division ahead of their fight this weekend.
When it comes to underappreciated fighters in the world of mixed martial arts, Nicolas Dalby is up there. The Danish star, now aged 40, has achieved a lot during his time in the sport. He’s also one of the more likeable fighters out there on the roster, and even after suffering several big setbacks in his career, he’s still willing to push forward and keep on fighting.
RELATED: UFC Sao Paulo winner Nicolas Dalby talks heartfelt moment with Brazilian crowd: “I’m a bit in awe”
Another man who doesn’t get enough credit for what he brings to the table is Randy Brown. This is another guy who goes out there and leaves it all on the line in the name of entertaining the masses. This weekend, Dalby and Brown will get the chance to prove themselves when they square off as part of the main card for the UFC Kansas City card.
In a recent interview, Dalby made a light-hearted joke by comparing Brown to Jones – for one reason in particular.
Dalby jokes about Brown being similar to Jones
“He’s very unorthodox in the way that he’s got a frame. His size, his length, he’s kind of like the Jon Jones of welterweight in that regard.”
“We found a bunch of guys in Copenhagen that were able to emulate his style. We couldn’t emulate the eye pokes, that’s the Jon Jones part I’m talking about. Of course, it’s difficult to. Maybe I should have gotten some safety goggles or something.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Who are you backing to get the job done this weekend: Nicolas Dalby or Randy Brown? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Nicolas Dalby Randy Brown UFC