Nicolas Dalby dubs Randy Brown as the Jon Jones of welterweight ahead of Kansas City clash

UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby has dubbed Randy Brown the ‘Jon Jones’ of the welterweight division ahead of their fight this weekend.

When it comes to underappreciated fighters in the world of mixed martial arts, Nicolas Dalby is up there. The Danish star, now aged 40, has achieved a lot during his time in the sport. He’s also one of the more likeable fighters out there on the roster, and even after suffering several big setbacks in his career, he’s still willing to push forward and keep on fighting.

Another man who doesn’t get enough credit for what he brings to the table is Randy Brown. This is another guy who goes out there and leaves it all on the line in the name of entertaining the masses. This weekend, Dalby and Brown will get the chance to prove themselves when they square off as part of the main card for the UFC Kansas City card.

In a recent interview, Dalby made a light-hearted joke by comparing Brown to Jones – for one reason in particular.