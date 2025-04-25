The Rock explains why he decided to play Mark Kerr in new MMA movie
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has explained why he was so interested in playing Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine movie.
For the longest time, The Rock has been one of the biggest names in the world of combat sports – if you include professional wrestling, that is. He’s also proven himself to have a keen interest in mixed martial arts, too, even bestowing the BMF title to Jorge Masvidal a number of years ago. In late 2023, it was announced that he’d be taking his passion for the sport to a new level by playing Mark Kerr in a biopic of the former UFC champion’s life.
There was a great deal of excitement in the air about what this film could possibly look like. While some of the early reviews have raised a few eyebrows (pun not intended), The Rock seems to be pretty proud of what they’ve created up to this point.
During a recent interview, Rock spoke candidly about why he decided to take on this challenge.
Rock discusses Kerr role
“I had been wanting for years now to chase the challenge and be inspired by the challenge. I love making the bigger blockbuster movies. They’re a lot of fun. They’re hard as s— to make, and a lot of people enjoy them, hopefully, knock on wood, around the world. But I wanted more. I wanted a challenge, and I just wanted the opportunity to disappear into something and disappear into a part and a role that would really challenge me in ways that I’ve never been challenged before.
“And on top of that, I know it sounds crazy, but to be nervous. In a way, you’re buzzy. ‘How am I going to do this? I don’t know how to do this?’ That happened on ‘The Smashing Machine’ with Benny Safdie and A24 and, of course, Emily Blunt.”
Are you excited to see this movie? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
