Ian Machado Garry says Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are “not fighters” anymore
UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has taken an interesting shot at welterweight veterans Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.
For Ian Machado Garry, Saturday night serves as a real opportunity for him to prove that he belongs amongst the elite at 170 pounds. He plans on taking out Carlos Prates which, if you’ve seen the Brazilian fight, is going to be no easy task. It may well be the toughest bout of the Irishman’s career to date, and that’s saying something given that he’s battled Shavkat Rakhmonov – although, Shavkat was reportedly injured at least during some of that fight.
Either way, Machado Garry is an exceptional talent and he wants to prove that. He also wants to prove that the new generation of welterweight talent is here to stay, and that the veterans of the division are slowly being pushed out.
In a recent interview, he had a few interesting things to say when it comes to the likes of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.
Machado Garry goes after Usman and Covington
“We’re getting out with the old and in with the new,” Garry told CBS Sports. “We’re getting rid of these people that are just trying to stay relevant like Kamaru and Colby, just trying to maintain relevancy by just talking on podcasts and trying to slag off Paddy Pimblett. That’s all they are now. They don’t want to fight. They’re not fighters anymore, they’re done.
“You’ve got people like Leon (Edwards), and I f*cking hate to say this but Gilbert (Burns), who just haven’t had the best run lately, and you’ve got these young, hungry killers coming up. The likes of me, Prates, (Michael) Morales, Sean Brady, Shavkat (Rakhmonov), Jack (Della Maddalena), and you’re just seeing what the welterweight division is turning into for the next decade because these guys, they’re going to be around for a long time. They’re all talented everywhere.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Ian Machado Garry will get back on the winning trail on Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington Ian Garry Kamaru Usman UFC