Ian Machado Garry says Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are “not fighters” anymore

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has taken an interesting shot at welterweight veterans Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

For Ian Machado Garry, Saturday night serves as a real opportunity for him to prove that he belongs amongst the elite at 170 pounds. He plans on taking out Carlos Prates which, if you’ve seen the Brazilian fight, is going to be no easy task. It may well be the toughest bout of the Irishman’s career to date, and that’s saying something given that he’s battled Shavkat Rakhmonov – although, Shavkat was reportedly injured at least during some of that fight.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry promises a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Either way, Machado Garry is an exceptional talent and he wants to prove that. He also wants to prove that the new generation of welterweight talent is here to stay, and that the veterans of the division are slowly being pushed out.

In a recent interview, he had a few interesting things to say when it comes to the likes of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.