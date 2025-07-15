Max Holloway details what he expects in third career encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318
Max Holloway is expecting another fan-friendly fight when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.
Holloway is defending his BMF belt in a trilogy fight against Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans. Poirier won the first two fights, with the second winning Fight of the Night.
Heading into the trilogy, Max Holloway is expecting a fan-friendly fight as he says the trilogy against Dustin Poirier will be fireworks.
“From the second fight to this fight, me and Dustin are two way different fighters. We are a lot smarter and vets of the game. I have a lot on the line in this fight, this is for the BMF title, and he knows what’s a stake,” Holloway said on UFC 318 Countdown. “I’m looking for a fun striking match with him. To be the first man to defend the BMF title, it’s history. I like history, I like record books, I like etching my name in the record books. When I go out there, I get a finish, I get my hand raised and be the first man to get it done.”
Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are rarely in boring fights, so it wouldn’t be a surprise that this fight would also be entertaining and in the running for the Fight of the Night.
Max Holloway is looking to get revenge against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318
Not only is Max Holloway expecting a fan-friendly fight, but he’s looking to get revenge against Dustin Poirier.
Holloway is 0-2 against Poirier in his career, and he’s looking to get revenge and end Poirier’s career on a loss.
“If you are trying to get new fans into the sport, tell them to tune in on July 19. It’s going to be fireworks. It’s going to be a banger of a fight, I have to get one back. He took my undefeated record, he took my 13-fight win streak, I’m going to take his retirement fight,” Holloway concluded.
Max Holloway is 26-8 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Ilia Topuria.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC