Max Holloway details what he expects in third career encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Max Holloway is expecting another fan-friendly fight when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Holloway is defending his BMF belt in a trilogy fight against Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans. Poirier won the first two fights, with the second winning Fight of the Night.

Heading into the trilogy, Max Holloway is expecting a fan-friendly fight as he says the trilogy against Dustin Poirier will be fireworks.

“From the second fight to this fight, me and Dustin are two way different fighters. We are a lot smarter and vets of the game. I have a lot on the line in this fight, this is for the BMF title, and he knows what’s a stake,” Holloway said on UFC 318 Countdown. “I’m looking for a fun striking match with him. To be the first man to defend the BMF title, it’s history. I like history, I like record books, I like etching my name in the record books. When I go out there, I get a finish, I get my hand raised and be the first man to get it done.”

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are rarely in boring fights, so it wouldn’t be a surprise that this fight would also be entertaining and in the running for the Fight of the Night.