Max Holloway details what he expects in third career encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

By Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Max Holloway is expecting another fan-friendly fight when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Max Holloway

Holloway is defending his BMF belt in a trilogy fight against Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans. Poirier won the first two fights, with the second winning Fight of the Night.

Heading into the trilogy, Max Holloway is expecting a fan-friendly fight as he says the trilogy against Dustin Poirier will be fireworks.

“From the second fight to this fight, me and Dustin are two way different fighters. We are a lot smarter and vets of the game. I have a lot on the line in this fight, this is for the BMF title, and he knows what’s a stake,” Holloway said on UFC 318 Countdown. “I’m looking for a fun striking match with him. To be the first man to defend the BMF title, it’s history. I like history, I like record books, I like etching my name in the record books. When I go out there, I get a finish, I get my hand raised and be the first man to get it done.”

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are rarely in boring fights, so it wouldn’t be a surprise that this fight would also be entertaining and in the running for the Fight of the Night.

Max Holloway is looking to get revenge against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Not only is Max Holloway expecting a fan-friendly fight, but he’s looking to get revenge against Dustin Poirier.

Holloway is 0-2 against Poirier in his career, and he’s looking to get revenge and end Poirier’s career on a loss.

“If you are trying to get new fans into the sport, tell them to tune in on July 19. It’s going to be fireworks. It’s going to be a banger of a fight, I have to get one back. He took my undefeated record, he took my 13-fight win streak, I’m going to take his retirement fight,” Holloway concluded.

Max Holloway is 26-8 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Ilia Topuria.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier and Dana White

Dustin Poirier isn't dwelling on retiring without undisputed UFC title win: 'That's life'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

UFC 318 fighter plans to call out Khamzat Chimaev amid bad blood

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025

One well-known fighter scheduled for the UFC 318 card still has beef with Khamzat Chimaev.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

UFC 318 commentator admits calling Dustin Poirier's retirement fight will be emotional

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025

There may not be a dry eye at the UFC 318 commentary desk for Dustin Poirier’s final bout.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik
UFC

Belal Muhammad shares advice for those getting started in mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has shared some advice for those looking to get started on their mixed martial arts journey.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC lightweight contender provides update on Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 training camp

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has provided a positive update on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 training camp.

Gabriel Bonfim, Stephen Thompson, UFC Nashville, Results, UFC

Stephen Thompson's former coach believes his age influenced judges at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Dustin Poirier

Dominick Cruz explains how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2025

MMA analyst Dominick Cruz has given his thoughts on how Max Holloway can overcome Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Derrick Lewis, UFC Nashville
Tallison Teixeira

What's next for Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira after UFC Nashville?

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

The UFC was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 12, for a solid UFC Nashville card. The main event saw heavyweight contenders throw down as Derrick Lewis took on Tallison Teixeira.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

UFC Abu Dhabi takes a hit as Movsar Evloev withdraws from highly-anticipated bout against Aaron Pico

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

UFC Abu Dhabi has taken a massive hit next week as Movsar Evloev is out of his upcoming fight.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway discredits Ilia Topuria's winning streak: "They're not looking at the record"

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria’s recent run isn’t as good as people think.