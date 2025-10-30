Marat Grigorian plans to “bring hell” to Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2025
Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian heard enough trash talk from Rukiya Anpo during their press conference confrontation, and now he’s ready to deliver a brutal reality check inside the Circle.

The Armenian battles the former three-time K-1 Champion in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan. Tension between the fighters reached a boiling point during the September press conference.

There, Anpo dismissed Grigorian as predictable and one-dimensional. The Hemmers Gym product maintained his composure during the heated exchange, but the disrespect has been burning inside him ever since.

Grigorian plans to make the promotional newcomer pay dearly for his trash talk. The 34-year-old has faced the world’s best strikers for nearly two decades, even challenging twice for ONE Championship gold while holding victories over legendary names like Superbon and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The Armenian believes Anpo is merely masking his fear behind bold claims. His experience navigating high-pressure situations against elite competition gives him confidence that the Japanese fighter’s bravado will crumble when the door closes. The 29-year-old promotional newcomer will discover exactly who stands across from him.

“He’s been talking a lot, hasn’t he? He’s delusional. He thinks he can just come, beat me up, and finish me like I’m nothing. Everyone knows that I’m much better than what he thinks I am,” he said.

“When people talk [badly] about me, I’ll make them pay. As the days get shorter, he will understand who he’s gonna face. I will bring hell, and he will feel the pain.”

Marat Grigorian refuses to let fight reach judges’ scorecards

Marat Grigorian made it clear he’s not interested in going the distance in this high-stakes featherweight kickboxing affair. The Antwerp-based warrior has accumulated 36 knockouts from 68 career victories throughout his decorated career. He wants violence against Anpo. And he promises to inflict punishment that will make the Japanese fighter regret every word he said.

His training camp centered around Anpo’s pace while maintaining the power and precision that carried him to multiple World Championships. Nick Hemmers, founder and head coach of Hemmers Gym in Breda, Netherlands, ensured his star pupil doesn’t underestimate what the promotional newcomer brings to the table.

Grigorian dissected Anpo’s footage extensively and expects the former K-1 stud to use movement and speed initially before potentially fighting on the back foot when pressure mounts. He prepared for scenarios where the Japanese fighter attempts to frustrate him with constant lateral movement.

Beyond the personal animosity lies an even bigger prize. Reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon faces interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in the main event unification bout. Grigorian wants the winner of that clash, and after falling short of his World Title dreams twice, the Dutch-kickboxing stylist believes the third time will be the charm.

“I think it’s just his way to hide his fear – the fear that he knows what will be in front of him in Tokyo,” Grigorian said.

“With my output, I will go through his chin. I just want to beat him up really badly. I just want to feel his chin on my knuckles.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Marat Grigorian ONE Championship

Related

Masaaki Noiri

Masaaki Noiri promises to end Superbon's reign at ONE 173: "I can finish him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2025
Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu targets knockout against Joshua Pacio at ONE 173: "That's the ideal finish for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 28, 2025

Knockouts write the best championship stories. Yuya Wakamatsu plans to author his first title defense by separating Joshua Pacio from consciousness in front of his hometown crowd.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo and Shozo Isojima put undefeated records on the line at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 28, 2025

Perfect records vanish with a single mistake. Shozo Isojima and Tye Ruotolo both understand this brutal reality as they prepare to settle who remains unbeaten in lightweight MMA competition.

Roman Kryklia
Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia chases third World Title at ONE Fight Night 37: "I want to make history"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 27, 2025

Championship belts fuel ambition rather than satisfy hunger. Roman Kryklia stands on the edge of striking immortality with two ONE World Titles already draped across his shoulders, yet he sees only the one missing piece.

Shinya Aoki, ONE Championship
Shinya Aoki

Shinya Aoki finally ready to settle heated rivalry with Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE 173 in Japan

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 27, 2025

Social media warfare transforms into Circle reality when personal pride meets professional combat. Shinya Aoki finally answers Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s challenge after months of heated exchanges that captivated Japanese fight fans.

Denis Puric

Denis Puric promises early finish against Takeru: "It's not going past the second"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 26, 2025
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio believes "timing will be key" against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 26, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio pursues Philippine history against an opponent whose career trajectory mirrors his own. The 29-year-old recognizes similarities in Yuya Wakamatsu’s journey from early setbacks to championship glory through persistent improvement.

Nontachai
ONE Championship

Nontachai Jitmuangnon drops to bantamweight seeking redemption against former tormentor: "It's my turn to go down and find him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2025

Nontachai Jitmuangnon will change weight classes for his upcoming redemption fight. The 26-year-old Thai striker abandoned featherweight to pursue unfinished business against the only man who’s beaten him inside the promotion.

Christian Lee
ONE Championship

Christian Lee juggles family duties with ONE World Title defense at ONE 173: "My whole life"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2025

Two-division ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee embraces chaos that would overwhelm most fighters. The 27-year-old manages three children under one roof with a fourth boy arriving soon, while running a thriving gym and defending ONE World Titles across two weight classes.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow vs. Rabah rematch, plus two more explosive matchups added to ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 23, 2025

ONE Championship bolstered its December lineup with three compelling additions spanning Muay Thai and MMA disciplines. The card features unfinished business, rising prospects, and championship implications across multiple weight classes.