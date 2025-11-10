Chael Sonnen urges the FBI to show leniency towards James Krause amidst ongoing UFC gambling probe

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen wants James Krause to be excluded from the FBI’s ongoing probe into suspicious gambling activity.

It’s been a rough month thus far for the UFC.

Just days after a solid fight night card at UFC Vegas 110, it was reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was investigating the UFC for suspicious betting activity linked to the promotion. This comes after featherweight Isaac Dulgarian’s controversial defeat to Yadier del Valle by first-round submission, following a suspicious betting swing just hours before the fight.

As the FBI continues to investigate the UFC for alleged illegal activity, past transgressions of a former fighter and coach have resurfaced. James Krause, who was permanently banned from coaching and fighting in the UFC following a betting scandal involving fighter Darrick Minner, is reportedly one of the FBI’s investigative targets in its probe.

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen sent a message to the FBI amidst rumors of a new, revamped investigation into Krause.

Chael Sonnen defends James Krause amidst rumored FBI gambling probe

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen urged the FBI to show grace towards the banished UFC fighter and coach.

“How brutal. And all on speculation, there are rumors that they might be investigating. I hope they call it good,” Sonnen said of Krause.

“Whether he did it or not, he’s paid. You guys don’t have to follow through and take him to court; you’ve ruined that man. His gym is gone, friends are gone, you’re good.

“Your pound of flesh? You’ve got it. Leave him alone.

Krause retired from fighting following a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in October 2020. He went on to become a full-time coach, coaching the likes of Brandon Moreno and others in Kansas City.

As of this writing, there is no solid evidence that the FBI is including Krause in their ongoing investigation.