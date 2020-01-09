Mike Perry responds to backlash over his use of the N-Word

UFC welterweight Mike Perry received some heavy backlash for using a racial slur during his online feud with Michael Jai White.

‘Platinum’ and ‘MJW’ have been busy exchanging jabs at one another on Twitter, this after Perry took issue with an old video of White training with the late great Kimbo Slice.

According to Perry, he did not like the tone in which White was speaking to Kimbo in the video and thus wanted to fight him in a backyard bare knuckle match to seemingly avenge Mr. Ferguson.

After Michael Jai White poked fun at Mike Perry’s recent losing streak, ‘Platinum’ fired back with the following controversial remarks.

“Blood and bone, more like a b*tch ass n*gga Michael Jai White.”

Perry’s use of the N-Word did not sit well with some people, including fellow UFC fighter Angela Hill, who proceeded to slam ‘Platinum’ on social media for his comments (see that here).

Mike Perry recently took to Twitter where he addressed the backlash with the following messages.

“You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bullsh*t. He was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For FLA we say FOH.”

Mike Perry would later add the following:

“You are already offended I’m alive and breathing.”

After starting out his UFC career 4-1 with four knockout victories, Perry has since hit a rough stretch going 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

In his most recent outing at UFC 245, Mike Perry suffered a first round TKO loss to rising star Geoff Neal.

Who would you like to see ‘Platinum’ fight in his next bout and what do you think of his response to today’s backlash over the use of the N-Word? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 9, 2020