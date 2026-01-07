Black Panther faces Diego Paez in flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 6, 2026 10:54 PM PST
Black Panther vs. Diego Paez

Winning streaks collide when momentum matters most. Black Panther rides four consecutive victories into his biggest test yet.

The Thai striker faces Colombian-American brawler Diego Paez in flyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, February 13, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 26-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate has transformed himself since his March 2023 promotional debut loss, evolving into one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

His resurgence began with a split-decision victory over Iran’s Mohammad Sadeghi at ONE Friday Fights 24 in July 2023. Two months later, he delivered another strong performance against undefeated Suriyanlek Por Yenying at ONE Friday Fights 35, dropping his countryman twice en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Black Panther continued his rise at ONE Fight Night 23 in July 2024 with one of his career’s most memorable finishes. Just 23 seconds into round two, he stopped Russia’s Ali Saldoev with a thunderous head kick knockout. His most recent performance came at ONE Fight Night 37 last November when he stepped up to bantamweight, flooring Johan Estupinan three times in the second frame to hand the Colombian his first stoppage loss.

Diego Paez brings dangerous experience to ONE Fight Night 40

California native Diego Paez shocked teenage phenom Johan Ghazali with a split-decision victory at ONE Fight Night 32 last June. That performance earned him his first ONE Championship win after a debut loss to longtime rival Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

The 31-year-old entered ONE Championship having captured five titles around the U.S. Muay Thai scene. His reputation as a heavy-hitting, unorthodox striker preceded him, and he proved it against Ghazali by mixing elusive footwork with creative counter-striking and spinning attacks across three entertaining rounds.

Both him and Black Panther chase divisional supremacy through different paths. Black Panther seeks to extend his streak and cement his status among the flyweight elite. Paez aims to build momentum while proving his Ghazali victory was no fluke against dangerous opposition.

