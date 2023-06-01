Michael Chandler says the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor in viral “You’ll do what you’re told” clip on TUF 31

Michael Chandler has claimed that the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor during their opening exchange on The Ultimate Fighter.

Earlier this week, the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter officially aired. It begins the TUF journey for McGregor and Chandler, with the expectation being that the two will collide towards the end of the year. When they do, it will mark Conor’s first appearance inside the Octagon for over two years.

We’re all expecting to see some tension between the two throughout the course of the season. After all, Conor is the ultimate trash-talker, and Chandler has never been one to back down from a fight.

In the opening episode, we saw the two meet with Conor, at one point, telling Michael “You’ll do what you’re told,” regarding a weight class for their showdown. While ‘Iron Mike’ didn’t have anything to say in the footage, it seems as if there’s more to the story.

“That first scene man that obviously, that made the promo where he said ‘You’ll do what you’re told,'” Chandler began. “It’s time to, you know, just- I guess express that now that it’s out and everybody just watched it. I don’t quite know if I didn’t have a comeback… The way they cut it, it was just me like this, you know, tapping on my chin with no, you know.”