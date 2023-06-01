Chael Sonnen discusses the UFC’s heavyweight landscape following Francis Ngannou’s departure to PFL: “Francis has never drawn”

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the UFC heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou’s move to PFL was confirmed.

As we now all know, Francis Ngannou has signed a deal to fight for PFL. He’ll make his debut at some point in 2024, and in the meantime, he’s set to venture into the world of professional boxing.

The move comes in the wake of his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ngannou, who was formerly the promotion’s heavyweight champion, has opted to spread his wings and try something new – which is admirable in its own right. In his place, Jon Jones has taken over as the new king of the mountain at heavyweight.

Chael Sonnen, who has had more than a few things to say about Francis since he left UFC, made the following remarks recently.

“Francis [Ngannou] has never drawn. Francis has had great opponents with great promotion.”

“Whatever Francis does next will not be as big as Ciryl Gane. It will not be as body-beautiful, it will not be a guy who is 15-1, it will not be a guy who brings a world championship to the ring. It will not be a former training partner, it will not be a fellow main venter who has sold out arenas. Ciryl Gane had done all of those things.”