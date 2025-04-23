Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria announces his next fight camp has officially begun

Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria has announced that the training camp for his next fight in the promotion has begun.

For quite some time now, Ilia Topuria has been one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. His rise to prominence has been pretty epic, capped off by knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Now, it seems as if he’s set to make his move up to the lightweight division, where he plans on trying to claim a second world title. It’s going to be easier said than done, but given what he’s already accomplished, you can bet a lot of people will be backing him to reach that second mountain.

At this point, we still don’t know what Ilia Topuria’s next fight is going to be. There are, of course, plenty of options, with one of them being an immediate title shot against current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, if that doesn’t come to fruition, then it’s just as likely that he’ll end up colliding with Charles Oliveira, which is a fight that has been heavily teased for a while now.

Either way, there’s a lot of excitement in the air – even more so after Topuria put up the following tweet.