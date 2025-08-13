UFC legend gives his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so good

By Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so effective.

Khamzat Chimaev

On Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get the chance to compete for a UFC world title. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship and, based on what we know about both men, this has the potential to be one of the most entertaining bouts of the year thus far.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev expects his hands to be a problem for Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

While many people are already talking about weaknesses that could be exploited on either side, we all know the strengths they both have. For Chimaev, his insane strength and wrestling ability means that if he gets DDP down in the early stages of the fight, there’s a very good chance that it could be a bad evening for the South African.

In a recent preview video for the UFC 319 main event, Demetrious Johnson explained why Chimaev’s wrestling is so dangerous.

Johnson praises Chimaev

“When you look at Khamzat, you have to look at him when he jumps on you, you better be ready for the best – you better have the best wrestling, anti-wrestling, and fighting skill and ready to rock and roll,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Because once he locks on, he’s going to be looking to go to that position, which I call home. He’s going to sit there and wait and then see what you’re going to do.

“Once you start to post, he’s going to take out that post, he’s going to jump to the other side, take out the other post, get his hooks in, and beat you up until you give him your neck or neck crank, and he’s going to take it. That’s what he wants to do. He doesn’t want to do anything on the feet. If he could, he would wrestle all day, every day.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Michael Chandler UFC fight

Michael Chandler gives his thoughts on new TV deal's impact on fighter pay

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025
Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that UFC performance bonuses will increase following their recent Paramount TV deal announcement.

Diego Ferreira
Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira looking to 'meet in the middle and throw down' with King Green at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Diego Ferreira is expecting a fan-friendly fight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 319.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC's deal with Paramount will be 'terrible for the fighters'

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is excited to see a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis shares interesting UFC Paris prediction for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Dricus du Plessis could be facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, and he’s made a prediction.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski gets stern warning from UFC 319 debutant: 'I'm going to take him out'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is used to having a target on his back, and one UFC 319 fighter has fired a warning shot.

Charles Oliveira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira's quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent KO loss.

Toshiomi Kazama, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator discusses possible slam ban following scary knockout

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on a possible slam ban after Elijah Smith’s slam KO win over Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 109.