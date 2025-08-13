UFC legend gives his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so good
UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so effective.
On Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get the chance to compete for a UFC world title. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship and, based on what we know about both men, this has the potential to be one of the most entertaining bouts of the year thus far.
RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev expects his hands to be a problem for Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319
While many people are already talking about weaknesses that could be exploited on either side, we all know the strengths they both have. For Chimaev, his insane strength and wrestling ability means that if he gets DDP down in the early stages of the fight, there’s a very good chance that it could be a bad evening for the South African.
In a recent preview video for the UFC 319 main event, Demetrious Johnson explained why Chimaev’s wrestling is so dangerous.
Johnson praises Chimaev
“When you look at Khamzat, you have to look at him when he jumps on you, you better be ready for the best – you better have the best wrestling, anti-wrestling, and fighting skill and ready to rock and roll,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Because once he locks on, he’s going to be looking to go to that position, which I call home. He’s going to sit there and wait and then see what you’re going to do.
“Once you start to post, he’s going to take out that post, he’s going to jump to the other side, take out the other post, get his hooks in, and beat you up until you give him your neck or neck crank, and he’s going to take it. That’s what he wants to do. He doesn’t want to do anything on the feet. If he could, he would wrestle all day, every day.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev UFC