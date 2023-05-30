Michael Bisping refutes Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is now working on Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich: “I’ve heard nothing of the sort”

By Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

Michael Bisping has questioned Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is working on booking Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich.

Jon Jones

Ever since he beat Ciryl Gane in quick fashion, questions have been circulating regarding Jon Jones’ future. The fight he desires, it seems, is against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship.

Unfortunately, that bout has yet to come to fruition. The intention appears to be for the promotion to make it happen later this year, but there’s been no concrete movement on that for a while. Perhaps it’ll happen at Madison Square Garden, but it feels just as likely that it won’t.

Chael Sonnen, meanwhile, has been busy claiming that the UFC has moved on from the idea. Instead, they are supposedly planning on putting Sergei Pavlovich into that spot following his recent hot streak in the division.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN CLAIMS JON JONES VS. STIPE MIOCIC HAS GONE “UP IN FLAMES” AND THE UFC IS NOW TARGETING ‘BONES’ VS. SERGEI PAVLOVICH

In the eyes of Michael Bisping, this isn’t a particularly accurate account from ‘The Bad Guy’.

“Now, Chael P. Sonnen…is coming out saying that might not go down,” Bisping said. “Take everything that Chael says with a pinch of salt…I don’t know where he’s getting his information…as someone that works for the UFC, I’ve heard nothing of the sort. I haven’t heard anything like that. I don’t know where Chael heard it…if he’s correct, Sergei Pavlovich is unquestionably the next guy in line.”

Quotes via MMA News

Bisping questions Jones vs Pavlovich

It doesn’t feel like the UFC is ready to give up on Jones vs Miocic just yet, but either way, it’ll be fun to see if Chael winds up being right.

Who do you believe regarding Jon Jones’ next fight and who he’ll take on? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

