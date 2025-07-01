Reug Reug unbothered by Anatoly Malykhin’s pre-fight banter: “He’s gonna talk rubbish”

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane refuses to bite any of the bait thrown his way by two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.

The pair clash in a ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title rematch at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo, Japan’s Ariake Arena.

The Russian challenger has been telling Kane to enjoy his championship reign while it lasts, claiming the Senegalese star’s time will come to an end later this year.

But Kane heard similar chatter last November at ONE 169, when he snatched the gold from “Sladkiy” by split decision. So he’s mentally prepared for the Russian’s entire arsenal of tactics once more.

“This is a fight, you know? It’s normal. I’m ready for everything Anatoly will bring,” Kane said.

“I know he’s gonna come for me, he’s going to push me, he’s gonna talk rubbish. I know all that.”