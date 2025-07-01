Reug Reug unbothered by Anatoly Malykhin’s pre-fight banter: “He’s gonna talk rubbish”
ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane refuses to bite any of the bait thrown his way by two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.
The pair clash in a ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title rematch at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo, Japan’s Ariake Arena.
The Russian challenger has been telling Kane to enjoy his championship reign while it lasts, claiming the Senegalese star’s time will come to an end later this year.
But Kane heard similar chatter last November at ONE 169, when he snatched the gold from “Sladkiy” by split decision. So he’s mentally prepared for the Russian’s entire arsenal of tactics once more.
“This is a fight, you know? It’s normal. I’m ready for everything Anatoly will bring,” Kane said.
“I know he’s gonna come for me, he’s going to push me, he’s gonna talk rubbish. I know all that.”
Reug Reug believes there’s much more to him than what meets the eye
“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane wants the world to know he’s more than just a wrestler.
Given his accomplished background in Senegalese wrestling, the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion often gets stereotyped as just a grappler.
To refute this, Kane has been quietly developing his striking and submission games. He’s put countless hours into boxing training and jiu-jitsu techniques.
The heavyweight champion refuses to be pigeonholed into one fighting style. He’s confident his evolution will shock the MMA world.
“I think [Malykhin] thought about wrestling too much. But it’s normal. When somebody comes to fight Oumar, you think about wrestling,” Kane said.
“But I have more than just wrestling, man. I have boxing, I have jiu-jitsu, I have everything, bro. I train hard.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
