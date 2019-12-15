Pros react to Amanda Nunes defeating Germaine De Randamie at UFC 245

A women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie took place at tonight’s UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes had most recently defended her bantamweight crown at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, where she scored a TKO victory over former champion Holly Holm.

Meanwhile, Germaine de Randamie entered UFC 245 on the heels of an impressive first round knockout victory over perennial contender Aspen Ladd.

Tonight’s highly anticipated women’s title fight proved to be a one sided affair. Although Germaine de Randamie had her moments, which included landing a question mark kick and securing a very tight guillotine and armbar, it was Amanda Nunes who dominated the duration of this twenty-five minute scrap.

After five rounds of hard fought action, most of which was spent on the canvas thanks to the takedowns of Amanda Nunes, ‘The Lioness’ was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 245 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s Nunes vs. De Randamie fight below:

REALLY hope we get at least a round and a half out of @Amanda_Leoa and @IronLadyMMA. I am so looking forward to this! Let's go ladies! 👊👊 #UFC245 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 15, 2019

Wow Amanda getting tired. Momentum is shifting. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

This fight is good. 🥰 #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Painful watching GDR not being able to stuff even 1 takedown — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

That was painful all around — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

She’s so sweet for that 💙💙💙 Good heart. #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Who would you like to see Amanda Nunes fight next following her decision victory over Germaine de Randamie at tonight’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comment section PENN Nation!

