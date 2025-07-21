Max Holloway open to rematching Charles Oliveira after UFC 318 win: “I heard he was yapping”

By Cole Shelton - July 21, 2025

Max Holloway is open to rematching Charles Oliveira in his next fight if he doesn’t get a title shot.

Max Holloway

Holloway moved up to lightweight for good on Saturday at UFC 318, and he scored a decision win over Dustin Poirier to defend his BMF belt. After the win, he called out Ilia Topuria, but if he doesn’t get the title shot, he says the Oliveira rematch makes sense.

“There’s also Oliveira, I heard he was yapping saying our first fight was with injuries. He had an injury when we fought. But last time I check, when they did a follow-up and wanted to find what the injury was, there was no injury report on it,” Holloway said on the UFC’s About Last Fight. “They said he was fine. So I have no idea what the f**k he is talking about.”

Holloway and Oliveira headlined UFC Saskatoon in August 2015 when they were both at featherweight. The Hawaiian won the fight by first-round TKO due to an esophagus injury to Oliveira.

Yet, it appears that Max Holloway doesn’t think Charles Oliveira was actually hurt, so he wants to prove that in a rematch and beat him again.

Max Holloway eager for ‘fun fights’ at lightweight

Max Holloway is a top-five lightweight and could be a win away from a title shot.

After his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, Holloway believes there are a lot of potential next opponents for him.

“I’ve been telling you guys all week: This sport is about moments,” Holloway said at the post-fight press conference. “This sport is about having moments. I’m glad I went in here, I had this moment, and we’ll see what happens if it’s Ilia. The ball is in the UFC’s court. I’m down for whatever. If it’s Ilia, it’s Ilia. The guy that he just beat, Oliveira, I have history with. The whole top 10. There are a lot of fun fights for me at lightweight. I’m excited.”

Max Holloway is now 27-8 as a pro and returned to the win column with the victory over Poirier.

