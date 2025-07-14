Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

UFC star Max Holloway expects to meet Dustin Poirier in the middle of the cage and throw caution to the wind at UFC 318.

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most entertaining fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s had some incredible moments throughout the course of his career and while he’s coming off the back of his first knockout defeat, he’s hoping to bounce back in style in the main event of UFC 318.

RELATED: Huge question looms over Max Holloway ahead of UFC 318, says MMA analyst

In that main event, Holloway will go head to head with Dustin Poirier for the third time. ‘The Diamond’ is set to retire from the sport following the clash with ‘Blessed’, and the expectation is that we’re going to get a pretty wild showdown from two men who know how to get the fans pumped up.

One thing we’ve seen Holloway do multiple times in the past is point to the ground and initiate a slugfest in the final moments of a fight. Given that this is for the BMF title, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen again – and Max believes Dustin would be open to the idea.