Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

By Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway expects to meet Dustin Poirier in the middle of the cage and throw caution to the wind at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most entertaining fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s had some incredible moments throughout the course of his career and while he’s coming off the back of his first knockout defeat, he’s hoping to bounce back in style in the main event of UFC 318.

In that main event, Holloway will go head to head with Dustin Poirier for the third time. ‘The Diamond’ is set to retire from the sport following the clash with ‘Blessed’, and the expectation is that we’re going to get a pretty wild showdown from two men who know how to get the fans pumped up.

One thing we’ve seen Holloway do multiple times in the past is point to the ground and initiate a slugfest in the final moments of a fight. Given that this is for the BMF title, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it happen again – and Max believes Dustin would be open to the idea.

Holloway wants point-down moment with Poirier

“(I’m) 100 percent sure he would,” Holloway told MMA Junkie. “Last dance. Last 10 seconds. Point down to the ground. He might even do it. I’m 100 percent sure he’s going to bring it.”

Holloway also reacted to Poirier saying that he wants one last war before retirement.

“Hearing those words excites me,” Holloway said. “If it’s a war he wants, it’s a war he’s going to get. It’s going to be a bunch of knuckleheads in there. I wouldn’t want it any other way, especially with the BMF title on the line.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

