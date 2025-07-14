Derrick Lewis confirms he wants to push for another UFC title shot

UFC legend Derrick Lewis has confirmed he wants to make another push for the heavyweight championship.

Last Saturday night, 40-year-old Derrick Lewis did it again. He was able to knock out a rising contender in Tallison Teixeira, and while the stoppage was a bit controversial, ‘The Black Beast’ did incredibly well to get the better of his foe and secure the finish. Now, of course, the big question is a very simple one: what’s next?

Lewis has never been someone who seems particularly bothered about what’s next. He focuses on what’s right in front of him and more often than not, he’s going to wind up with another knockout on his record.

With that being said, Lewis has fought for the world title before, and the Teixeira win led many to believe that he could jump the queue and do so again. In his post-fight press conference, Derrick gave his thoughts on going after the gold.