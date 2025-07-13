Alex Pereira’s UFC title run was ‘engineered,’ says well-known MMA manager

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.

Alex Pereira

Pereira reigned as the 205-pound champion with three successful title defenses. After defeating Jiri Prochazka to capture the gold, “Poatan” finished Jamahal Hill, Prochazka a second time, and Khalil Rountree. Pereira’s reign came to an end courtesy of Ankalaev, who had “Poatan” backing up for most of their five-round affair.

Now, Ankalaev’s manager has gone as far as to say Pereira’s title run got a boost from the UFC marketing machine.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA TAKES SHOT AT MAGOMED ANKALAEV AMID SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF

Was Alex Pereira’s UFC Title Reign ‘Engineered?’

Appearing on the “Pound 4 Pound ” podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz shared his belief that Alex Pereira’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship reign had a bit of smoke and mirrors (via MMAMania.com).

“Alex Pereira was engineered,” Abdelaziz said on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “UFC has some of the best matchmakers in the world. They have the best minds. [Ankalaev] should have been a champion three fights before [Pereira] fought for the title. It was engineered not to get [him] there … When I got [Ankalaev] and Dana to sit in one room, everything changed.”

Abdelaziz doesn’t believe the outcome of a potential rematch would lead to better results for Pereira. He even said that the hope within the UFC brass was that Ankalaev wouldn’t defeat Pereira in their first meeting back in March.

“It’s Ankalaev’s time,” Abdelaziz said. “Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard, all of the UFC, they was all sandbagging him. They knew he was coming, and they was praying he’d lose.”

Ankalaev’s first title defense hasn’t been revealed at this time. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on what’s next in the UFC light heavyweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Ali Abdelaziz Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis takes aim at opponent's team following UFC Nashville win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025
Ben Askren uplifting message
UFC

Former UFC star Ben Askren shares inspiring message amid double lung transplant

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Ben Askren doesn’t plan to dwell on his current situation.

Derrick Lewis lands a punch on Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville
Derrick Lewis

Dana White reacts to stoppage debate amid Derrick Lewis win at UFC Nashville

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his take on the debate surrounding Derrick Lewis’ recent win.

Stephen Thompson kicks Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville
UFC

Stephen Thompson provides update on gnarly shin injury at UFC Nashville

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Stephen Thompson has updated fans on the deep gash he suffered during UFC Nashville.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout
UFC

Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: 'Why not add more?'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad would like to see his fighting home add more weight classes.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway staredown

Max Holloway shares interesting observation of Ilia Topuria's punching power

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025
UFC Nashville, Bonus, Morgan Charriere, UFC
UFC

UFC Nashville Bonus Report: Morgan Charriere one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

The Octagon returned to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville fight card, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, UFC Nashville, Pros react, UFC
Tallison Teixeira

Pros react after Derrick Lewis TKO's Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA
Tallison Teixeira

UFC Nashville Results: Derrick Lewis TKO's Tallison Teixeira (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira.

Gabriel Bonfim, Stephen Thompson, UFC Nashville, Pros react, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim defeats Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was co-headlined by an intriguing welterweight bout featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Gabriel Bonfim.