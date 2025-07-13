Alex Pereira’s UFC title run was ‘engineered,’ says well-known MMA manager

A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.

Pereira reigned as the 205-pound champion with three successful title defenses. After defeating Jiri Prochazka to capture the gold, “Poatan” finished Jamahal Hill, Prochazka a second time, and Khalil Rountree. Pereira’s reign came to an end courtesy of Ankalaev, who had “Poatan” backing up for most of their five-round affair.

Now, Ankalaev’s manager has gone as far as to say Pereira’s title run got a boost from the UFC marketing machine.

