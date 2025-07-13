Alex Pereira’s UFC title run was ‘engineered,’ says well-known MMA manager
A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.
Pereira reigned as the 205-pound champion with three successful title defenses. After defeating Jiri Prochazka to capture the gold, “Poatan” finished Jamahal Hill, Prochazka a second time, and Khalil Rountree. Pereira’s reign came to an end courtesy of Ankalaev, who had “Poatan” backing up for most of their five-round affair.
Now, Ankalaev’s manager has gone as far as to say Pereira’s title run got a boost from the UFC marketing machine.
RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA TAKES SHOT AT MAGOMED ANKALAEV AMID SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF
Was Alex Pereira’s UFC Title Reign ‘Engineered?’
Appearing on the “Pound 4 Pound ” podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz shared his belief that Alex Pereira’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship reign had a bit of smoke and mirrors (via MMAMania.com).
“Alex Pereira was engineered,” Abdelaziz said on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “UFC has some of the best matchmakers in the world. They have the best minds. [Ankalaev] should have been a champion three fights before [Pereira] fought for the title. It was engineered not to get [him] there … When I got [Ankalaev] and Dana to sit in one room, everything changed.”
Abdelaziz doesn’t believe the outcome of a potential rematch would lead to better results for Pereira. He even said that the hope within the UFC brass was that Ankalaev wouldn’t defeat Pereira in their first meeting back in March.
“It’s Ankalaev’s time,” Abdelaziz said. “Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard, all of the UFC, they was all sandbagging him. They knew he was coming, and they was praying he’d lose.”
Ankalaev’s first title defense hasn’t been revealed at this time. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on what’s next in the UFC light heavyweight title picture.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Ali Abdelaziz Magomed Ankalaev UFC