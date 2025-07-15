Dustin Poirier isn’t dwelling on retiring without undisputed UFC title win: ‘That’s life’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 15, 2025

Dustin Poirier won’t wallow in his sorrows over ending his prizefighting career without an undisputed UFC title reign.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White

While Poirier did capture the interim UFC Lightweight Championship, he fell short in his undisputed title bouts against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev. It’s the one achievement that “The Diamond” wasn’t able to obtain despite often fighting his way back to the top of the heap.

Despite never being able to earn the undisputed distinction, Poirier doesn’t plan on dwelling about what could’ve been.

RELATED: UFC 318 COMMENTATOR ADMITS CALLING DUSTIN POIRIER’S RETIREMENT FIGHT WILL BE EMOTIONAL

Dustin Poirier on Never Winning Undisputed Gold

During an interview with the NY Post, Dustin Poirier said he accepts the reality of the situation and has decided not to dwell on it.

“I did everything I could to become undisputed champ,” Poirier said. “I put myself in position multiple times to get my hand raised and win that belt in the UFC and just fell short. Just got beat by really good guys, made mistakes, and it is what it is. That’s life; that’s my story.”

Poirier will enter the Octagon for the final time as a competitor on Saturday. He will collide with a familiar foe in Max Holloway. “The Diamond” has two victories over Holloway. In fact, Poirier defeated “Blessed” to capture the interim UFC lightweight title back in 2019. Poirier will be looking for the trifecta to close out his fighting career against a man with renewed focus at 155 pounds.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 318 this weekend. First, visit the homepage on Friday for weigh-in results. Then on Saturday, we’ll be bringing you live results and video highlights throughout the event. Keep it locked on the homepage on Sunday, as we will be bringing you all of the noteworthy post-fight tidbits.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier UFC

