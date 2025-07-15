Dustin Poirier isn’t dwelling on retiring without undisputed UFC title win: ‘That’s life’

Dustin Poirier on Never Winning Undisputed Gold

During an interview with the NY Post, Dustin Poirier said he accepts the reality of the situation and has decided not to dwell on it.

“I did everything I could to become undisputed champ,” Poirier said. “I put myself in position multiple times to get my hand raised and win that belt in the UFC and just fell short. Just got beat by really good guys, made mistakes, and it is what it is. That’s life; that’s my story.”

Poirier will enter the Octagon for the final time as a competitor on Saturday. He will collide with a familiar foe in Max Holloway. “The Diamond” has two victories over Holloway. In fact, Poirier defeated “Blessed” to capture the interim UFC lightweight title back in 2019. Poirier will be looking for the trifecta to close out his fighting career against a man with renewed focus at 155 pounds.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 318 this weekend. First, visit the homepage on Friday for weigh-in results. Then on Saturday, we’ll be bringing you live results and video highlights throughout the event. Keep it locked on the homepage on Sunday, as we will be bringing you all of the noteworthy post-fight tidbits.