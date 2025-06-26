UFC 317 fighter is ‘extremely disappointed’ about Islam Makhachev vacating lightweight title

One fighter scheduled for the UFC 317 card can’t help but feel disappointed after Islam Makhachev’s move to the welterweight division. Once Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria begins, Makhachev will officially vacate the lightweight gold. Oliveira vs. Topuria is being contested to determine a new 155-pound titleholder. Makhachev will challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at a date to be announced. One athlete who will be competing in Las Vegas has weighed in on Makhachev’s decision. RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV REVEALS TARGETED DATE FOR UFC SUPER FIGHT WITH JACK DELLA MADDALENA

Makhachev’s Move Up ‘Disappointed’ Dariush

Speaking to reporters ahead of his UFC 317 clash with Renato Moicano, Beneil Dariush admitted that he wished he had an opportunity to fight Islam Makhachev before the change in weight class (via MMAJunkie).

“I was extremely disappointed,” Dariush said. “While I was on the win streak, and then also again possible in January, I thought I was going to get picked to fight him. And I was feeling really good in January, and it didn’t happen. It was tough. We really had to work through that one.

“I think he’s going to do well. I think it’ll more striking than grappling. (Jack Della Maddalena’s) defense seems really solid and he’s going to continue to work on it and I think actually the easier path will be striking for Makhachev.”

Makhachev’s last lightweight fight was actually against Dariush’s upcoming opponent. He submitted Moicano in the first round of a bout that took place on short notice after Arman Tsarukyan suffered a back injury prior to the weigh-ins. Dariush was left without an opponent on that night, given that he had been scheduled to fight Moicano. Now that the bout has been rescheduled, Dariush is hoping to prove he’s got some juice left in the tank.