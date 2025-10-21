Jean Silva slams Max Holloway in response to mockery of recent UFC callout

By Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025
Jean Silva poses on the scale during the Noche UFC 3 ceremonial weigh-in, opposite Max Holloway holding the BMF belt at the UFC 318 press conference

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva hit back at Max Holloway after the BMF titleholder’s cold response to his recent callout.

The UFC’s card at The White House is less than a year away, as UFC CEO Dana White plans to host a major event on the South Lawn of the U.S. President’s residence. Many top names have thrown their names into the conversation to feature on the card.

Another name interested is featherweight star Jean Silva, who recently called for a BMF matchup with Max Holloway on the White House card. Silva most recently lost to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC 3, while Holloway defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Holloway didn’t respond to Silva’s callout kindly.

“Is he smoking drugs? Holy f—,” Holloway said. “Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy’s got to be trolling us, bro. That m—–f—–‘s still concussed.

“Whatever he’s saying, we’re not going to take it serious. Dude, stay concussed.”

It didn’t take long for Silva to take notice of Holloway’s remarks.

Jean Silva fires back at Max Holloway over ‘smoking drugs’ taunt

In a recent Instagram comment on Ag.Fight‘s account, Silva fired back at the former UFC featherweight champion.

“Said the guy who was knocked out by Topuria and then fought for the BMF belt [LAUGHS],” Silva said.

Silva is referencing Holloway’s featherweight knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 last year, when his BMF belt wasn’t on the line. On the other hand, Silva was unbeaten in his UFC career before losing to Lopes last month.

Holloway made the full-time move to lightweight after a legendary run at 145 lbs. After suffering an injury at UFC 318, Holloway’s return timeline has been indefinitely delayed.

As for Silva, he remains one of the featherweight division’s top names and will look to bounce back in his next Octagon booking. While a fight between Holloway vs. Silva seems off the table, don’t be surprised if it comes to fruition in the coming years.

