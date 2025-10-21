UFC Vancouver’s Melissa Croden on potential Canadian MMA boom: “We’re all passive and nice until we’re not”

After her successful UFC debut, amid several big wins for Canadian combatants at UFC Vancouver, Melissa Croden foresees a galvanizing of the Canadian MMA scene taking place. There was a lot of stacked Canadian representation on the UFC Vancouver card, with names like Mike Malott, Aiemann Zahabi, Kyle Nelson, and Charles Jourdain all notching important wins.

When asked if it feels like we’re like poised for something big in the Canadian MMA scene as far as getting into a new, peak era and boom period for the great fight north, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

“Yeah, that’s a good point actually. I think I feel that way as well. Like, not to get political or anything, but I think Canada is weird in that way where we’re all passive and nice until we’re not for; and we’ll be passive for a while and then we’re like, “Okay, this is enough.” Like the freedom convoy for example like everyone’s applying the rules that the government gives them and then finally like we can’t do this anymore [laughs].”

Melissa Croden: “Canada’s sick of having all these great fighters not getting signed” with the Ultimate Fighting Championship

As the fresh debutant in the UFC, who just authored her first win with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, spoke about how she enjoys seeing how different cultural sensibilities manifest in fighter personas, Croden continued [via MMA Canada],