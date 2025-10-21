UFC Vancouver’s Melissa Croden on potential Canadian MMA boom: “We’re all passive and nice until we’re not”

By Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025
UFC

After her successful UFC debut, amid several big wins for Canadian combatants at UFC Vancouver, Melissa Croden foresees a galvanizing of the Canadian MMA scene taking place. There was a lot of stacked Canadian representation on the UFC Vancouver card, with names like Mike Malott, Aiemann Zahabi, Kyle Nelson, and Charles Jourdain all notching important wins.

When asked if it feels like we’re like poised for something big in the Canadian MMA scene as far as getting into a new, peak era and boom period for the great fight north, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

“Yeah, that’s a good point actually. I think I feel that way as well. Like, not to get political or anything, but I think Canada is weird in that way where we’re all passive and nice until we’re not for; and we’ll be passive for a while and then we’re like, “Okay, this is enough.” Like the freedom convoy for example like everyone’s applying the rules that the government gives them and then finally like we can’t do this anymore [laughs].”

Melissa Croden: “Canada’s sick of having all these great fighters not getting signed” with the Ultimate Fighting Championship

As the fresh debutant in the UFC, who just authored her first win with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, spoke about how she enjoys seeing how different cultural sensibilities manifest in fighter personas, Croden continued [via MMA Canada],

“So I think it kind of; you’re seeing that personality come out within the MMA world as well. Like I kind of like to observe it myself because it’s just funny to watch that different countries have their different cultures and personalities [laughs]. I think Canada definitely has a passiveness but until enough is enough and I think that what you pointed out is true, for sure.”

“I think Canada’s sick of having all these great fighters not getting signed and we’re slowly rising up to the occasion I think to represent that hey, we have athletes as well. There’s not as many of us like compared to the states but there are some talented fighters here and yeah, they deserve the recognition as well and the opportunities.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

