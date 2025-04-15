Marvin Vettori shares heartfelt message after tragic passing of younger brother: “I will love you until my last breath”
Marvin Vettori shared a heartfelt message after his younger brother Patrick Vettori died in a house fire at age 30.
According to Italian news station TgCom24, the fire broke at Patrick’s apartment in Mezzocorona. He reportedly had put a pan on the stove but fell asleep on the couch, leading to the accident.
Following the news of the tragic death, Marvin Vettori took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.
“You were and will always be my No. 1, my little brother,” Vettori wrote on Instagram. “You left behind an unfillable void and I will love you until my last breath. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after today because maybe I never told you, but you were always my strength. You were the smartest and sharpest between the two of us. You were building a beautiful future and I just can’t come to terms with this.
“They say Jesus calls the most beautiful souls to be with Him in heaven and I hope that’s true—that you’re there with Him, waching over us with that kindness that always defined you. I love you, my brother. And even though living without you won’t be easy, it comforts me to know that one day I’ll be buried by your side. I love you,” Vettori continued.
It’s a heartfelt message from Vettori, who was stunned by the tragic death of his brother.
Marvin Vettori disappointed after his last loss
Marvin Vettori is coming off a decision loss to Romand Dolidze back in March.
Following the loss, Vettori admitted he was disappointed with the outcome but is hoping for a quick return.
“Nothing too bad – just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said on his Instagram Stories. “F*ck, man. Life sometimes shows you that even when you give your heart out and everything you’ve got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. Almost had him in the third. But I guess it wasn’t enough. Yeah man. F*ck. I don’t even know what to say.”
Marvin Vettori is 19-8-1 as a pro and coming off the decision loss to Dolidze. Before that, he dropped a decision to Jared Cannonier and is 1-3 in his last four.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
