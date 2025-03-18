Marvin Vettori issues retirement challenge to UFC rival Brendan Allen: “Before I see you outside”

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has issued a potential retirement challenge to Brendan Allen for a future fight.

Last weekend, Marvin Vettori fell short in his effort to defeat Roman Dolidze. His hope was to kickstart another run for the world title, but instead, he’s left on the outside looking in once again. Some have wondered what’s next for him, especially given how many other big names there are located towards the top of the division.

Either way, when Vettori gets into the cage, you know he isn’t going to be afraid to throw hands. The only question is this: who else is there for him to compete against within that top 15 and beyond?

In a recent post on social media, Vettori issued an interesting challenge to Brendan Allen, who he was supposed to face last year before he picked up an injury.