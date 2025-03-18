Marvin Vettori issues retirement challenge to UFC rival Brendan Allen: “Before I see you outside”

By Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has issued a potential retirement challenge to Brendan Allen for a future fight.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in

Last weekend, Marvin Vettori fell short in his effort to defeat Roman Dolidze. His hope was to kickstart another run for the world title, but instead, he’s left on the outside looking in once again. Some have wondered what’s next for him, especially given how many other big names there are located towards the top of the division.

RELATED: What’s next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?

Either way, when Vettori gets into the cage, you know he isn’t going to be afraid to throw hands. The only question is this: who else is there for him to compete against within that top 15 and beyond?

In a recent post on social media, Vettori issued an interesting challenge to Brendan Allen, who he was supposed to face last year before he picked up an injury.

Vettori’s challenge

“Saturday sparked the fire again, 21 months out was a bit. Angry Vettori might be back lol. Time to win some fights. Allen before I see you outside what you doing next? Who is gonna retire who?”

Marvin is at a crossroads at this point in his career. He’s still young at the age of 31, but with three losses in her last four fights, he needs to turn things around.

What do you believe should be next for Marvin Vettori? If he did take on Brendan Allen, do you think he would be able to get his hand raised in victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENNN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025
Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards doesn't think the UFC world title looks right on Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards has stated that he doesn’t think the UFC welterweight championship looks right on his old rival Belal Muhammad.

Jean Silva UFC
Jean Silva

Jean Silva responds to Bryce Mitchell's "demonic" claims

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Jean Silva has responded to claims made by Bryce Mitchell that he is being possessed by a legion of demons.

Roman Dolidze, UFC Vegas 104
Roman Dolidze

What's next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

The UFC was back at the Apex on Saturday, March 15 for UFC Vegas 104. The main event saw Roman Dolidze rematching Marvin Vettori.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he asked the UFC to fight Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

Bo Nickal says he asked the UFC to fight Reinier de Ridder next and they granted his request.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker reveals next middleweight fight could be his last: "I'm going to decide after this next fight"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025
Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz confirms interest in UFC return, trashes current roster: "I want to go back and get a title"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Nate Diaz is interested in a return to the octagon to win a UFC championship.

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Donn Davis dismisses rumors of Francis Ngannou leaving the PFL: "Fake News!"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

According to PFL founder Donn Davis, Francis Ngannou isn’t going anywhere.

Conor McGregor, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

WATCH | Conor McGregor meets with Donald Trump at The White House for St. Patrick's Day

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor met with Donald Trump at The White House earlier today.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a "legion of Demons" ahead of UFC 314 fight

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a legion of demons which has impacted his sleep.