Marvin Vettori issues retirement challenge to UFC rival Brendan Allen: “Before I see you outside”
UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has issued a potential retirement challenge to Brendan Allen for a future fight.
Last weekend, Marvin Vettori fell short in his effort to defeat Roman Dolidze. His hope was to kickstart another run for the world title, but instead, he’s left on the outside looking in once again. Some have wondered what’s next for him, especially given how many other big names there are located towards the top of the division.
RELATED: What’s next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?
Either way, when Vettori gets into the cage, you know he isn’t going to be afraid to throw hands. The only question is this: who else is there for him to compete against within that top 15 and beyond?
In a recent post on social media, Vettori issued an interesting challenge to Brendan Allen, who he was supposed to face last year before he picked up an injury.
Saturday sparked the fire again, 21 months out was a bit.
Angry Vettori might be back lol
Time to win some fights
Allen before I see you outside what you doing next? Who is gonna retire who?
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 17, 2025
Vettori’s challenge
“Saturday sparked the fire again, 21 months out was a bit. Angry Vettori might be back lol. Time to win some fights. Allen before I see you outside what you doing next? Who is gonna retire who?”
Marvin is at a crossroads at this point in his career. He’s still young at the age of 31, but with three losses in her last four fights, he needs to turn things around.
What do you believe should be next for Marvin Vettori? If he did take on Brendan Allen, do you think he would be able to get his hand raised in victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENNN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Marvin Vettori UFC