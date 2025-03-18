Rodtang eyes career-best performance versus Takeru at ONE 172  

The stakes at ONE 172 are higher than ever for former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But he intends to rise to the occasion like never before.

“The Iron Man” locks up with three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

The dream bout pits two of the best flyweight strikers in the world against one another in a contest over four years in the making.

While fans eagerly await the dramatic showdown, Rodtang knows the bout’s magnitude. That’s why once the bell rings, the 27-year-old seeks to put on a befitting performance.

“I’ll be able to win for sure. I think this fight is going to be the best fight I have ever done. And I think it’s the most meaningful fight for me, of my career, of my life. It’s truly the biggest fight for me. I’m really facing a Japanese superstar. The best one,” he said.

“It’s going to be one hell of a fight that no one should ever miss. I’d like to end this fight with a knockout.”