Rodtang eyes career-best performance versus Takeru at ONE 172  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 17, 2025

The stakes at ONE 172 are higher than ever for former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But he intends to rise to the occasion like never before.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

“The Iron Man” locks up with three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.  

The dream bout pits two of the best flyweight strikers in the world against one another in a contest over four years in the making.  

While fans eagerly await the dramatic showdown, Rodtang knows the bout’s magnitude. That’s why once the bell rings, the 27-year-old seeks to put on a befitting performance. 

“I’ll be able to win for sure. I think this fight is going to be the best fight I have ever done. And I think it’s the most meaningful fight for me, of my career, of my life. It’s truly the biggest fight for me. I’m really facing a Japanese superstar. The best one,” he said. 

“It’s going to be one hell of a fight that no one should ever miss. I’d like to end this fight with a knockout.”

Rodtang feels Japan is his ‘second home’

For many fighters worldwide, Japan’s rich history holds a special place in their hearts. That sentiment rings true for former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.  

ONE 172 won’t be “The Iron Man’s” first time fighting in Japan. But whenever he gets the opportunity to perform there, it only ups the ante. 

And despite the fact he’s fighting on enemy soil, he’ll feel right at home inside the Saitama Super Arena. 

“I think I became famous because of Japan. I’ve been waiting for a chance to fight in Japan again. When I get this chance, I don’t care which stadium I’m fighting in. Just going to Japan, I feel like I’m back in my second home.” 

