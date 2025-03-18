What’s next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?
The UFC was back at the Apex on Saturday, March 15 for UFC Vegas 104. The main event saw Roman Dolidze rematching Marvin Vettori.
Dolidze was coming off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland which was his second-straight win. Vettori, meanwhile, hadn’t fought since June of 2023 when he dropped a decision to Jared Cannonier.
Ultimately, it was Dolidze who got his revenge from the first fight as he beat Vettori by decision. Following UFC Vegas 104, here is what I think should be next for the middleweight contenders after Saturday’s outcome.
Roman Dolidze
Roman Dolidze is now on a three-fight winning streak and is in the mix at middleweight. Dolidze did get hurt against Vettori but outside of that early scare, he seemingly cruised to a win as he was able to land the better shots and was more active on the feet.
Following the win at UFC Vegas 104, Dolidze is now a top-10 middleweight and should get a big fight and a potential main event next. A logical next fight for Dolidze is to take on Jared Cannonier. It’s a step up in competition for Dolidze to see if he truly is a title contender, while Cannonier is a gatekeeper at this time to get into the top five. It’s a likely Apex main event sometime in the summer.
Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori was ending his nearly two-year-long layoff, and he came up short against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104. Vettori was outstruck in volume, and although he did hurt Dolidze at one point, he didn’t have much going his way in the fight.
With the loss, Vettori is now on a two-fight losing streak and is 1-3 in his last four. The Italian will have to fight behind him and should face the winner of Michel Pereira vs Abus Magomedov in April. The timing works out for the fight to happen in late summer as a Fight Night main event or on a pay-per-view main card.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Marvin Vettori Roman Dolidze UFC