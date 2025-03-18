What’s next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?

The UFC was back at the Apex on Saturday, March 15 for UFC Vegas 104. The main event saw Roman Dolidze rematching Marvin Vettori.

Dolidze was coming off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland which was his second-straight win. Vettori, meanwhile, hadn’t fought since June of 2023 when he dropped a decision to Jared Cannonier.

Ultimately, it was Dolidze who got his revenge from the first fight as he beat Vettori by decision. Following UFC Vegas 104, here is what I think should be next for the middleweight contenders after Saturday’s outcome.