Manel Kape plans to ‘style on’ Brandon Royval to secure a title shot at UFC Vegas 112: ‘The fighter this division needs’

Manel Kape believes he can style on Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112.

Kape is set to headline UFC Vegas 112 on Saturday against Royval in a pivotal fight at flyweight. The winner of the bout could get the next title shot against the new champion Joshua Van.

Entering the bout, Kape is a sizable betting favorite, and he’s confident he will prove why. Not only does he expect to beat Royval, but he believes he will style on Royval to get a statement win.

“Let’s look at it this way, Brandon Royval beat Brandon Moreno. Brandon Royval beat Tatsuro Taira. He beat him,” Kape said at UFC Vegas 112 media day. “He didn’t just win, he beat him. Me, Saturday night, I’ll make Brandon Royval look easy, style on him, stop him. What can they deny me for? They cannot deny.

“He beat the contender fighter, and I just beat the guy that beat you guys. So there is no more questions. There is no more talk, and I’m just going to prove that I’m the man. I’m the fighter with the best style to be a champion. I’m the fighter that this division needs.”

Although Alexandre Pantoja could get an immediate rematch, he may need some time off to recover. So, Kape believes he could secure the next title shot with a statement win over Royval at UFC Vegas 112.

Manel Kape plans a ‘masterpiece’ at UFC Vegas 112

Given that Kape could earn a title shot with a win, he knows he has to have a great performance. He’s confident he will do just that, as he said his performance will be a masterpiece.

“I’m very comfortable in wherever the fight goes. Of course, I want to put on a show, I will put on a show. I will give the fans a great fight. I expect to make a big statement and deliver a masterpiece again,” Kape said. “What happened last Saturday, everyone is going to forgot and put their eyes on what happens Saturday night.”

Kape is 21-7 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Asu Almabayev.