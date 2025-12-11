Manel Kape plans to ‘style on’ Brandon Royval to secure a title shot at UFC Vegas 112: ‘The fighter this division needs’

By Cole Shelton - December 11, 2025
Manel Kape, UFC, MMA, Demetrious Johnson

Manel Kape believes he can style on Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112.

Kape is set to headline UFC Vegas 112 on Saturday against Royval in a pivotal fight at flyweight. The winner of the bout could get the next title shot against the new champion Joshua Van.

Entering the bout, Kape is a sizable betting favorite, and he’s confident he will prove why. Not only does he expect to beat Royval, but he believes he will style on Royval to get a statement win.

“Let’s look at it this way, Brandon Royval beat Brandon Moreno. Brandon Royval beat Tatsuro Taira. He beat him,” Kape said at UFC Vegas 112 media day. “He didn’t just win, he beat him. Me, Saturday night, I’ll make Brandon Royval look easy, style on him, stop him. What can they deny me for? They cannot deny.

“He beat the contender fighter, and I just beat the guy that beat you guys. So there is no more questions. There is no more talk, and I’m just going to prove that I’m the man. I’m the fighter with the best style to be a champion. I’m the fighter that this division needs.”

Although Alexandre Pantoja could get an immediate rematch, he may need some time off to recover. So, Kape believes he could secure the next title shot with a statement win over Royval at UFC Vegas 112.

Manel Kape plans a ‘masterpiece’ at UFC Vegas 112

Given that Kape could earn a title shot with a win, he knows he has to have a great performance. He’s confident he will do just that, as he said his performance will be a masterpiece.

“I’m very comfortable in wherever the fight goes. Of course, I want to put on a show, I will put on a show. I will give the fans a great fight. I expect to make a big statement and deliver a masterpiece again,” Kape said. “What happened last Saturday, everyone is going to forgot and put their eyes on what happens Saturday night.”

Kape is 21-7 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Asu Almabayev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval Manel Kape UFC

Related

Brandon Moreno walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 323

Report: Brandon Moreno set to make quick turnaround after controversial UFC 323 stoppage

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025
Dana White speaks during the UFC 322 press conference, opposite Arman Tsarukyan celebrating after a win at UFC Qatar
Dana White

Dana White claims 'behind the scenes' issues contributed to UFC's latest Arman Tsarukyan title shot snub

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White hints there’s more to the story behind Arman Tsarukyan’s latest title shot snub that hasn’t been made public.

Alexandre Pantoja reacts after his loss to Joshua Van at UFC 323
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja's coach shares medical update after devastating elbow injury at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja might need surgery after a devastating elbow injury suffered at UFC 323 last Saturday.

Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon for his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314
Movsar Evloev

UFC 325's Alexander Volkanovski reveals when he knew Movsar Evloev wasn't getting title shot

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski knew he wouldn’t be defending his UFC gold against Movsar Evloev next.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

UFC boss Dana White was thrilled when PFL signed Francis Ngannou

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t exactly shedding tears when Francis Ngannou signed with PFL.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 interview with Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan assesses Khamzat Chimaev's possible UFC move to light heavyweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025
Brandon Royval
Manel Kape

Brandon Royval reveals game plan for UFC Vegas 112 main event against Manel Kape

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval has spoken about what he plans to do to Manel Kape in the main event of UFC Vegas 112.

Kamaru Usman speaks at a UFC 322 Q&A, opposite Islam Makhachev celebrating with two UFC belts
Kamaru Usman

Islam Makhachev confirms interest in defending UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has confirmed his interest in defending the belt against Kamaru Usman.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou exchange greetings at the UFC 270 press conference
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White claims about a physical altercation: "We shouldn't have gone this way"

Dylan Bowker - December 10, 2025

Francis Ngannou has since offered up his response to Dana White after the latter made inflammatory claims about the former, which centered on the heavyweight fighter reportedly getting physical with the UFC CEO. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou responded to a multitude of related questions Helwani had for the standout combat sports athlete regarding those aforementioned recent comments that White made.

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan face off at the UFC 323 ceremonial weigh-in
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili goes on social media rampage against Petr Yan just days after UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025

It didn’t take long for tensions to ramp back up between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan after their rematch at UFC 323.