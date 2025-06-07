Magomed Ankalaev’s manager provides another update regarding Alex Pereira rematch
Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has provided an update on the UFC champion’s potential rematch against Alex Pereira.
As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. He won the belt courtesy of a victory over Alex Pereira, in what proved to be a fairly convincing performance by the new king of the division. Of course, there was always a chance that an immediate rematch would be booked, and it certainly seems as if that’s the direction of travel right now.
Alas, with Pereira showing frustration over the timeline, some have wondered whether or not the UFC will opt to go in a different direction. Pereira has done some incredibly kind things for the promotion but in equal measure, Ankalaev will want to keep things moving at 205 pounds – as will the company.
In a recent interview, Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz opted to weigh in on this situation.
Abdelaziz on Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
“Listen, we got asked to fight International Fight Week, we said yes,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “We got asked to fight Alex in August, we said yes. We got asked to fight October. This is what Maga is saying: ‘Alex is at every event. He’s on vacations, he’s doing this – I don’t know if he’s really going to fight me or he’s just having fun.’
“He’s like, ‘I’m killing myself in the gym. I don’t know when I’m fighting him. I’m the champion, I feel like I’m the challenger.’ And I said if he’s not ready, let me get him some of these other guys.”
“It’s no problem,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Alex Pereira earned it, and I think he deserves it. If we have to wait, it’s OK. That guy did a lot for the sport, and we respect him, and I think it should be him and Magomed Ankalaev next.”
“Hundred percent – if it’s not Abu Dhabi, he will fight someone else, for sure.”
