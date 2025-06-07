Magomed Ankalaev’s manager provides another update regarding Alex Pereira rematch

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has provided an update on the UFC champion’s potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. He won the belt courtesy of a victory over Alex Pereira, in what proved to be a fairly convincing performance by the new king of the division. Of course, there was always a chance that an immediate rematch would be booked, and it certainly seems as if that’s the direction of travel right now.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev makes big statement about Alex Pereira’s UFC future

Alas, with Pereira showing frustration over the timeline, some have wondered whether or not the UFC will opt to go in a different direction. Pereira has done some incredibly kind things for the promotion but in equal measure, Ankalaev will want to keep things moving at 205 pounds – as will the company.

In a recent interview, Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz opted to weigh in on this situation.